James has been living in the US with his partner Danny but returns to Weatherfield to check on his sister Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown). But what life has he left behind and what has he been up to exactly?

Well, all will be revealed in due course but Callender admits that he's “super excited to be sliding into the Bailey family".

Speaking about his upcoming role, Callender also said: “James is determined, whatever he puts his mind to he absolutely goes for it. He’s a little brother so expect little brother pranks but more than anything he loves his family and he really wants to be a dad.

“James is bringing a lot of warmth, a little bit of love, charisma and a little bit of charm."

Callender's James will be the first of the trio to be seen on our screens, set to appear in his first episode on Monday 17th March.

Jonathan Howard as Carl Webster, Jason Callender as James Bailey and James Cartwright as Theo Silverton. Danielle Baguley/ITV

It has already been rumoured that Carl Webster is set to be involved in an upcoming steamy storyline of his own and now, we finally know who will be bringing the younger Webster sibling to life on the screen.

Set to appear in an episode on 11th April, Jonathan Howard (Thor - The Dark Side) will be taking on the role, teasing his character and saying: “Carl is Kevin and Debbie Webster’s little brother, they have different mums so he’s a bit younger than they are. He comes into Weatherfield to ostensibly be with his brother because he’s found out he’s got cancer but then we’ll discover Carl’s got some money issues back in Germany where he’s been living.”

He added: “I don’t think Carl is going to be too bad but I don’t think he’s going to be good either, I think his heart is in the right place but he might be holding on to some resentment towards his brother because he’s left him to be on his own his whole life.

“He’s maybe a little bit selfish, especially between his trousers sometimes!”

In his debut episode, Carl is set to get into quite the heated confrontation with Abi (Sally Carman) over a parking space but it's clear that sparks will continue to fly between the pair, setting up quite the storyline with Kevin (Michael Le Vell) too.

The third and final new cast addition is Theo James Cartwright (The Archers) as Theo Silverton, a scaffolder who gets on the wrong side of the residents pretty quickly but who ends up catching the eye of Todd.

Speaking about his new character, who is set to make his debut on 25th March, Cartwright has said: “I think Theo is a good guy, he comes in with the best of intentions, as most people do, but he may upset some people with his behaviour.”

On joining the cast, Cartwright also added: “I was very excited, a lot of my memories growing up as a young boy were settling down with my gran after tea, she’d make me a crumpet and we’d sit there and watch Corrie. I feel like it’s a great honour to be a part of something that’s brought joy to people for so long.”

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.