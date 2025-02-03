But the upcoming episodes will also see them navigate married life together for the first time alongside an exciting new work opportunity.

Read on for everything we know so far about Silent Witness season 29.

Season 29 will air in 2026, but we don't have an exact date at this moment in time.

We expect new episodes to arrive in early January, but that's just an educated guess.

Silent Witness season 29 potential cast: Who could return?

Maggie Steed as Harriet Maven David Caves as Jack Hodgson, Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander and Francesca Mills as Kit Brooks in Silent Witness season 28. BBC Studios,Robert Wilson

Emilia Fox will return as Dr Nikki Alexander alongside David Caves as her husband and colleague Jack Hodgson.

You can also expect plenty of new guest stars, the identities of whom are currently under wraps.

But it remains to be seen if Maggie Steed will return as head of the Lyell, Harriet Maven, or if we'll see Francesca Mills return as crime analyst Kit Brooks.

Silent Witness season 29 potential plot: What could happen?

Nikki and Jack have now tied the knot, but are children in their future?

The couple briefly touched on the subject in season 28, but it remains to be seen if that's a road the writers will travel down.

Will they both be on the same page? Or perhaps they will have different ideas about what their shared future looks like...

In the last season, Nikki was also asked by the Home Office to set up a new forensic centre of excellence based out of Birmingham General Hospital.

But that exciting news was undercut when the pathologist was told that they wanted her to take over from Harriet.

"I'll only do it if Harriet Maven is in charge," she said.

But has the Home Office accepted her terms?

Both Harriet and Kit have been notified of the intended plan, but will they be part of the move?

With Silent Witness now being filmed in the West Midlands, it would be silly not to make use of the new surroundings. And there's no show without Nikki and Jack, so it's likely the whole team will leave London. But that has yet to be confirmed.

Silent Witness season 29 trailer: When will it air?

Trailers usually arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

Silent Witness seasons 1-28 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

