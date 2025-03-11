Also, Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) shows early signs of dementia ahead of her diagnosis.

Meanwhile, Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) is surprised by the return of younger brother James (now played by Jason Callender), who has a shock offer for her!

Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) is angry over an insensitive interruption, while Roy Cropper (David Neilson) may regret trying to help Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney).

Finally, nasty Brody (Ryan Mulvey) makes Dylan Wilson's (Liam McCheyne) life hell.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for 17th - 20th March 2025.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Rob Donovan has a proposition for Tracy Barlow

Rob hides out. ITV

Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) tells Carla Connor (Alison King) that Betsy (Sydney Martin) is too scared to go out while Rob is on the loose, so Carla offers to take the day off and look after her.

But a crisis at Underworld leads Carla to head out, and Betsy is alone and terrified when the door buzzer goes.

Later, Carla spots Rob's prison guard girlfriend Mandy (Rebecca Atkinson) at the hospital, and she calls Lisa, asking Roy to keep an eye on Mandy.

Carla and Lisa follow Mandy out of the car park, while on the Street, Tracy is shocked to come face-to-face with Rob in the ginnel.

Tracy helps Rob. ITV

Rob later convinces Tracy to meet with his contact and collect a fake passport for him.

Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) watches with intrigue as Tracy accepts a package in the ginnel, and Tracy urges Rob to get going, just as Mary hammers on the door.

Rob tries to flee, only for his legs to give way as he screams in pain.

Tracy gets rid of Mary, but soon discovers Rob lying on the floor.

Later, Rob suggests that he and Tracy should start a new life together, and Tracy is stunned. Will she agree?

2. Debbie Webster displays worrying symptoms ahead of dementia diagnosis

Debbie is furious. ITV

Debbie calls in at Streetcars wanting to know where her cab is, and she's furious when Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) can't find her booking.

Eileen explains that she's distracted by the news that her sister Julie Carp (Katy Cavanagh) has terminal cancer, but was this Eileen's mistake, or could this be a sign of Debbie's memory affecting her?

Later in the week, Debbie is informed that her hotel has a problem with its electrics, and she enlists Mick Michaelis's (Joe Layton) help to fix it.

But when Mick explains it was actually a planned outage and that Debbie was sent an email from her energy company, Debbie insists she never received the email, and refuses to pay Mick.

Has Debbie made a mistake, and will anyone pick up on the problems she's having?

Debbie is set to be diagnosed with dementia this year, but with her brother Kevin (Michael Le Vell) also unwell, will she confide in her family?

Anyone affected by Debbie's upcoming storyline can visit Dementia UK or call its helpline on 0800 888 6678.

3. James Bailey returns with a shock offer for Dee-Dee Bailey

James has an idea. ITV

Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) is grateful to Dee-Dee for going ahead with her pregnancy and giving her son Frankie a chance at a normal life.

But as James arrives, Dee-Dee skips a hospital appointment to spend time with him, before getting an urgent text from Lauren.

Back at the hospital, Lauren reveals another donor has been found, so they no longer have to wait for Dee-Dee's baby to be born to save Frankie's life.

Will Dee-Dee agree? ITV

Dee-Dee masks her emotions, but amid her plan to have her child adopted, she is shocked when James suggests that he and boyfriend Danny could adopt her baby and give it a loving home.

Dee-Dee discusses the adoption process with her social worker, and confirms that she would like to arrange a meeting with the prospective parents.

But will Dee-Dee choose James and Danny to raise her baby?

4. Daisy Midgeley is furious as a sensitive moment is ruined

Daisy and Daniel are interrupted. ITV

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) suggests to Daisy that they could do something to commemorate her baby, as it might help her come to terms with her loss.

Daisy tells Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) the plan for a small memorial, but he seems disinterested.

Mick and Lou ruin the moment. ITV

In the Rovers backyard, Daisy, Daniel and Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) light candles and reflect on the loss of Daisy's baby.

But when Mick blunders in from the ginnel, Daisy is furious.

Will Mick realise what he's walked in on?

Anyone affected by Daisy's story can find support via Sands and can call their helpline on 0808 164 3332.

5. Roy Cropper is caught up in Cassie Plummer's chaos

Roy steps in. ITV

On Evelyn Plummer's (Maureen Lipman) birthday, she insists to Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) that she needs to help Cassie.

But addict Cassie is desperate for drugs, and she calls a dealer. Cassie meets the dealer in the precinct, but as he pulls out the drugs, Roy arrives and threatens to call the police!

While we don't know what happens next, we do know that Roy soon has cause to visit the hospital.

Meanwhile, Ken Barlow (William Roache) is disgusted to hear Tracy talking about how Cassie spent the night in the ginnel.

Ken tells his daughter her treatment of Cassie was unforgiveable, and he wants Tracy gone when he returns from the Peak District.

But can Evelyn help Cassie this time?

6. Dylan Wilson's ordeal worsens thanks to bully Brody

Sean with Dylan in Coronation Street. ITV

In the STC, Daniel warns Dylan to steer clear of Brody, but Dylan doesn't listen. Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) visits Dylan and is pleased he seems to have settled in.

But then Brody approaches Sean, demanding that he bring him a burner phone or he'll make Dylan's life a misery.

Sean later tells Dylan about Brody's blackmail scheme and reveals he's going to report him.

Brody issues a threat. ITV

A horrified Dylan begs his dad to let him handle it instead.

Dylan tells Brody his dad will never smuggle in a phone, but that he's convinced him to keep quiet.

But Brody and his mates enter Dylan's room, ready to teach him a lesson.

Will Dylan be alright?

