Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) was left furious as she discovered the truth behind the crash that led to her miscarriage in the latest instalment of Coronation Street.

Last week, David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) arranged his own death, asking Andy Garland (Andrew Goth) to mow him down in his car - only for pregnant Daisy to be caught in the crossfire.

Before she found out about Daisy's loss, David's wife Shona (Julia Goulding) blackmailed her over a previous hit and run, in order for the Platts to pay off Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor).

David was horrified that Daisy had lost her baby because of him, and decided to come clean to her.

Daisy was understandably shocked and angry, but failed to make clear whether she intended to report his crime.

Meanwhile, Daisy continued to freeze out stepmum Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews), who had been meddling in her life recently and who now put her foot in it about the tragedy.

At the Rovers, Daisy got drunk to block out her pain, with ex-fiancé Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) arriving to help as he apologised for appearing to dismiss her grief.

Daisy understood, but insisted that they could not be together as their relationship was "toxic".

Daniel then reminded Daisy that she wasn't one to take things lying down, and when Shona begged her not to tell Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) or the police about David's actions, Daisy refused to listen, as Jenny threw Shona out.

When Jenny urged Daisy not to be bullied by the Platts, Daisy turned on her, raging that Jenny's involvement in her baby's paternity drama had ultimately led to Daisy being hit by the car.

"You are the reason my baby died, and I will never forgive you for it."

Will Daisy and Jenny make amends, and will David face a jail sentence for his role in what happened?

Anyone affected by Daisy's story can find support via Sands and can call their helpline on 0808 164 3332.

