Though he insisted he had "really enjoyed" playing Harvey, Mellor told The Mirror that he doesn't expect to return to the cobbles any time soon.

"I don't like to overdo things," he explained.

Mellor added that he'd originally expected his original Corrie tenure in 2021 to be a one-off but that he was intrigued enough by the character's 2022 comeback plot to revisit the part.

More like this

Will Mellor as Harvey Gaskell in Coronation Street ITV

In October 2021, viewers saw Harvey kill Natasha Blakeman (played by Rachel Leskovac) in a case of mistaken identity, with Natasha's son Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) visiting Harvey in prison the following year.

The character returned one final time this year for a storyline involving his younger half-brother Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths)."They said 'we want him to come back for a bit' so I looked at the storyline and it was about [Sam] wanting to ask questions why [Harvey had] killed his mum and why he behaved the way he behaved," Mellor said.

"I thought that was really interesting. It was like this tough exterior guy and he gets unpacked by this young kid, and he makes him look at himself.

"This kid got under his skin. I thought it was really interesting through those scenes, but I think I've done everything I need to do with it and sometimes you can do too much and keep going back. And it sort of weakens the character and weakens the storyline, and I don't want to do that. Sometimes it's better to leave it where it is."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.