And when will Nick Tilsley's (Ben Price) affair with Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) be exposed?

Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) targets Beth Tinker (Lisa George) when her spying leads to trouble, while teen Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) takes revenge on Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan).

Finally, Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) clearly still harbours lingering feelings for ex Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers from 26th - 30th August 2024.

5 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Joel Deering menaces Lauren Bolton again

Joel terrifies Lauren. ITV

Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) tells Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) that he's meeting a new client, and he could do with her input.

But Dee-Dee has recently uncovered her fiancé Joel's crimes, so it's fair to say she may be more than a bit distracted in the coming weeks!

DI Costello tells DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) that they haven't got enough evidence against Joel, and so, through gritted teeth, Lisa tells Joel that he's free to go.

Meanwhile, Daniel quizzes Lisa about the rumour that Joel secretly fed Lauren drugs in an attempt to abort her baby. Lisa's daughter Betsy guiltily listens in, while Lauren heads to the hospital to visit baby son Frankie.

But Lauren is horrified to come face-to-face with Joel! What is he doing there? Will Joel attack Lauren again? And will the authorities ever be able to bring him to justice?

2. Leanne Battersby torn over Amy Barlow as cheating Nick Tilsley and Toyah Habeeb play with fire

Nick and Toyah are interrupted mid-passion. ITV

Nick and Toyah plan to make the most of their last day together, but when Leanne and Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) return home early from their trip, will they discover the pair's affair?

Later, Leanne seeks out Rowan, who explains that Amy is doing an upload today, and is reconsidering investing in the Institute's resource centre.

Rowan urges Leanne to lean on Nick to do the same, which suggests that she is still oblivious to her partner's cheating!

Amy is left distressed. ITV

At Amy's upload, Leanne urges her to relive her trauma to banish the negativity - but as Amy unburdens herself, Leanne is shocked to see that Rowan is recording her.

Amy reveals she's going to speak to her grandfather, Ken Barlow (William Roache), about releasing her inheritance to invest - but Ken's not keen.

As the week continues, Leanne insists that Amy is ready for her malware session. A blindfolded Amy is horrified as the members bombard her with insults, and Leanne assures her it will all be worth it in the end. But Amy becomes too distressed and runs out.

Tracy takes action. ITV

Later, Amy's mum Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) and Nick confront Rowan at the Chariot Square hotel, determined to unmask him. Tracy spells out that they're taking their story to the Gazette, and Rowan pressures Leanne to persuade Amy to call off her attack.

He adds that Leanne is now senior management and her loyalty should be to the Institute, rather than to Amy. Leanne is torn, but what will she decide to do next?

3. Kit Green blackmails Beth Tinker

Kit is spotted. ITV

Beth is fuming that Sid is selling their knock-off T-shirts in the precinct and keeping the profits for himself, but as she watches him, she's stunned when Kit arrives.

Kit later hands Beth some cash, telling her he wants her out of Weatherfield by the end of the week or he'll end her son Craig's (Colson Smith) career.

Beth is threatened amid Kirk's proposal. ITV

Later, Kirk Sutherland (Andy Whyment) admits to Beth that he can't live without her, and reveals Peanut wearing a neckerchief saying 'Marry Me'. But with Kit's blackmail ringing in her ear, will Beth agree?

Craig later quizzes Sid about his dealings with Beth, and Sid feigns ignorance. Once Craig is out of earshot, though, Sid calls Kit to warn him. Has Beth fled in fear, or will Kit be caught out?

4. Spurned Betsy Swain frames Mason Radcliffe

Dylan squirms. ITV

Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) tenses when Mason arrives at the café, and his heart sinks when he hears Mason telling Betsy he's saving up to rent nearby.

Betsy persuades Mason to ditch his shift at Speed Daal and come back to hers, as her mum is at work and they'll have the house to themselves.

But with Mason being non-committal about plans to hang out again, Betsy dumps him, and Mason spots her chatting to Dylan, telling the pair they deserve each other.

Betsy is up to no good! ITV

Dylan squirms, assuring Mason that he and Betsy are not together. As the week continues, Betsy makes a point of kissing Dylan in view of Mason.

At Speed Daal, Betsy admits she wanted to make Mason jealous, but she's humiliated when Mason spells out he's not interested in her.

Betsy steals a customer's purse, slipping it into Mason's jacket to frame him. The customer discovers her purse is missing and gives Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) and Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) a piece of their mind.

As Mason puts on his jacket, he realises he's been set up by Betsy - will he be caught with the purse?

5. Daisy Midgeley struggles over Daniel Osbourne

Ryan spots Daisy's discomfort. ITV

Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) mulls over Kit's move to Redbank, and comments that it must be the flat Daisy and Daniel were going to buy.

Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) clocks Daisy's discomfort at the mention of Daniel, but is this a sign that Daisy hasn't let go of her feelings for her ex?

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.