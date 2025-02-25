Elsewhere, Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) is in a dark mood after believing that Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) is flirting with Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine).

Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) gets more mercy than she deserves, while Carla Connor (Alison King) is living in fear of escapee brother Rob Donovan (Marc Baylis).

Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) makes an announcement, Julie Carp's (Katy Cavanagh) decision over her cancer creates obstacles and Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) is offered some wisdom.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 3rd - 7th March 2025.

9 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Max Turner is sentenced in exit plot

Max is sentenced. ITV

David rushes into court, and Max is relieved to see his dad.

David, Shona (Julia Goulding) and Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) watch as the judge sentences Max over his attempt at fraud and setting the house fire.

Given the family element of Max's crime, as he was trying to help settle the Platts' debt, will Max be shown any leniency?

It was recently confirmed that Max actor Bever had already filmed his final scenes, but how long will the teen be facing behind bars?

2. Jenny Connor makes drunken pass at Kit Green

Jenny with Daisy. ITV

Daisy hands Jenny a legal document and explains that if she wants to pay Carla off, she'll need to sign the transfer deeds over to Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard).

But Jenny bitterly warns Daniel that he should watch himself with Daisy, and she later blames Daisy for the fact that she's about to lose her beloved pub.

Daisy snaps back that it was her idea to let Daniel think the baby is his if it meant he would bail them out of their debts.

Jenny makes a pass at Kit. ITV

Jenny soon knocks back the wine and declares this her worst birthday ever. But things take another turn when Jenny makes a drunken pass at Kit! How will he react?

The following day, Jenny confesses this to Daisy, while Kit tells Daniel he should ask Daisy for proof that the baby is his, leaving Jenny squirming.

Daniel asks Daisy to swear on the baby's life that he's the father, but she knows it's really Kit's. Daisy rushes out of the pub, and soon two storylines collide...

3. David Platt and Daisy Midgeley are mowed down in shock hit and run

David is locking up the salon just as Andy arrives, pointing a knife at him and explaining that gangster enemy Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor) wants David dead for his life insurance!

As the week continues, Shona senses David's worries, and promises they'll find a way out of their mess.

Andy threatens David. ITV

But David hides his inner turmoil, and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) are concerned to see their brother knocking back vodka at lunchtime.

A drunk David stumbles out into the road just as Daisy is also leaving the Rovers.

Daisy has been injured too. ITV

Shona arrives just in time to see a car hurtling towards David.

The car ploughs into David and Daisy, and Nick, Sarah, Daniel, Jenny and Kit arrive on the scene to find a seriously injured David and Daisy.

Shona rushes to David's side. ITV

Shona tends to David but it's clear he's bleeding to death. Kit calls an ambulance, while Jenny and Daniel beg Daisy to wake up, fearful for her and her baby.

The locals reel as they pray that David and Daisy will pull through, while Kit starts asking questions about the crash.

Will everyone involved be OK?

4. Kevin Webster is furious with Ronnie Bailey

Kevin in Coronation Street. ITV

Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) tells Tim (Joe Duttine) that she's inviting Kevin (Michael Le Vell), Abi and Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) and Ronnie around for dinner to smooth things over.

But Kevin thinks Ronnie is flirting with Abi, and his mood darkens. What will Kevin do next?

5. Ken Barlow shows leniency to Cassie Plummer

Ken and scheming Cassie in Coronation Street. ITV

Ken is troubled to hear that Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) have thrown Cassie out.

When Ken tells Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) that he won't be pressing charges on Cassie for drugging him as she's already lost everything, Tracy is incredulous!

Will Cassie get away with her crime or will Tracy wreak hell?

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

6. Carla Connor is spooked as Rob Donovan remains on the run

Has Rob broken in? ITV

Carla insists on going back to work, and when Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) alerts her to a news report on the radio about a sighting of Rob in Brighton, Carla hopes the police find him soon.

But when she returns home to find the door open and signs that someone has been in the flat, Carla wonders if Rob was the intruder!

Has escapee Rob returned to the cobbles once more?

7. Yasmeen Metcalfe reveals new job as another departure looms

Alya is shocked. ITV

When Fabian's try to force Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) to take on a coercive control case, she quits her job.

But Alya is stunned to be billed for her training, and soon asks boyfriend Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) for her old job back.

Then gran Yasmeen tells Alya she's been offered a job working for a charity in London, and she wants to sell her share in Speed Daal.

How will Alya react? We know Yasmeen is due to leave soon, so will she get Alya's blessing?

8. Julie Carp's tragic secret causes problems

Julie with nephew Todd. ITV

Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) is delighted to hear that Julie is sticking around as Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) has invited her to stay.

But when Eileen wants to spend the day with Julie, Julie makes excuses and Eileen feels disappointed.

The terminally ill Julie has a secret appointment with her palliative care nurse, but will she confide in her sister?

9. Dylan Wilson is given some advice

Dylan is encouraged. ITV

In the STC, Brody (Ryan Mulvey) warns Dylan that if he wants to avoid a beating he needs to stop sucking up to teacher Daniel.

Later, Brody urges Dylan to stop skulking about and get a job with him sorting parcels.

Will Dylan take the advice and do something proactive?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.