Elsewhere, Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) and mum Christina (Amy Robbins) target Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews).

Finally, Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) is downhearted over new love interest Theo Silverton (James Cartwright).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 31st March - 3rd April 2025.

5 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Dee-Dee Bailey dealt shocking news after baby's birth

Dee-Dee suffers intense pain. ITV

At the hospital, Dee-Dee assures Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) that Frankie's stem cell transplant will be a success. But then Dee-Dee is overcome with pain, and she describes her pain to a midwife, who tells Dee-Dee to go home and rest.

At the flat, Dee-Dee's waters break and later, at the maternity unit, Dee-Dee is wracked with pain while her dad Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) tries to find someone to help.

When a passing midwife makes an inappropriate comment, Ed and Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) are shocked. A doctor takes Dee-Dee's blood pressure and confirms she is suffering with pre-eclampsia, and that the baby needs to come out straight away.

Dee-Dee is terrified, and as the week continues, the family are finally allowed to see Dee-Dee, but she looks upset when her brother James (Jason Callender) says he wants to call the baby Laila.

Alone with Ed, Dee-Dee reveals she had to have an emergency hysterectomy and won't be able to have more children. Ed urges his daughter to think very carefully about giving up her child, while James realises this could change everything.

Lauren reveals that Frankie's surgery went well, but she's shocked by Dee-Dee's reaction.

Dee-Dee makes a decision about Laila's future, just as James gets a text that could change everything.

Dee-Dee faces a tough choice. ITV

Dee-Dee prepares to leave the hospital, and a worried Ed arrives with the baby in a car seat, shocking Dee-Dee with the explanation as to why he's looking after Laila.

Dee-Dee soon tells Alya and Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) that her condition was avoidable; it was the result of gross negligence and she plans to make an official complaint.

As Alya offers to start the process for her, will Dee-Dee win this fight? And will she really be able to give up her baby? Star Sterling-Brown has shared: "The story we're trying to tell is one of truth.

"I don’t think there is any malice in any of Dee Dee's treatment. But it is a case of her being on an overstretched and understaffed ward. She's not being fully heard because of assumptions that are potentially being made.

"I also think she maybe is a little bit in denial, because I don’t think she’s probably quite ready to have the baby. It just ends up in a bit of an amalgamation of her pain being dismissed, and suddenly finding herself in a severe situation and she is really scared."

For support on Dee-Dee's story, you can visit Birthrights, Motivational Mums Club and FivexMore.

2. Debbie Webster becomes confused ahead of dementia diagnosis amid Ronnie Bailey drama

Debbie suffers distressing symptoms. ITV

Debbie orders Kevin to rest while she looks after young Alfie, but the peace and quiet is shattered by blaring music from Mick Michaelis's (Joe Layton) house.

Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) finds Alfie alone in the living room, and spots the back door open.

Ronnie heads outside and is horrified to find Debbie lying in the ginnel, dazed and confused.

While Mick and wife Lou (Farrel Hegarty) try to nurture their friendship with Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) and Chesney Winter-Brown (Sam Aston), Mick goads Ronnie, who warns Ches and Gemma to watch their backs as Mick is not all he seems.

As Mick leaves, Ronnie slashes a tyre on his van, but this is all seen by Debbie. Mick insists he wants paying for the work he did and for the damage to his van, having caught Ronnie on the van's CCTV!

Chesney soon tries to hide his anxiety as he meets with Mick in the Rovers, and Mick and Lou seem intent on staying close to their new neighbours.

But will Ronnie pay for his actions against Mick, and has he realised that Debbie is seriously ill and needs to see a doctor?

Debbie is sadly set to be diagnosed with dementia in the coming months, much to the distress of fans of the popular character.

Anyone affected by Debbie's storyline can visit Dementia UK or call its helpline on 0800 888 6678.

3. Kevin Webster clashes with Tyrone Dobbs as their kids cause trouble

Jack and Hope get in trouble. ITV

Kevin is anxious when Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) has to leave him during his chemotherapy session for testicular cancer when Alfie is ill at nursery.

Julie Carp (Katy Cavanagh) finds an upset Kevin outside the hospital and suggests they get the tram home together.

Anxious Abi can't get hold of Kevin, and she's cross when she realises he was with Julie and didn't tell her.

But the couple have bigger concerns when soon they hear that son Jack Webster (Kyran Bowes) has been in trouble at school for fighting.

Kevin bans him from going to the end of term party, but during his next chemo session he tells Abi he might have been too hard on Jack.

At the precinct, Jack and Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) see two e-bikes left by Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor).

The teens pay for the scooters and share a bottle of booze Hope had in her bag, just as Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) and police colleague Jess appear, followed by Tyrone and Kevin.

Jack admits he paid for the bikes on Kev's credit card, and later, Tyrone and a furious Kevin lock horns over whose offspring is the worst behaved and who is leading who astray?

Could this be the end of a longstanding friendship between Kevin and Tyrone?

For help and support on testicular cancer, you can visit Macmillan.

4. Daisy Midgeley and mum Christina target Jenny Connor in cruel ruse

Jenny is being catfished. ITV

Still smarting from their row, Daisy tells Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) that Jenny's gone too far this time. Christina arrives at the Rovers and Daisy feigns surprise.

As Christina makes her presence felt once more, Daisy tells Jenny she's not sure she can ever forgive her for the awful things she said.

As the week continues, a delighted Daisy and Christina reel Jenny in as she reveals she has met a great guy called Dom on the dating app.

They up the ante with a bouquet of flowers, and Christina sends another message.

But Daisy worries that it won't be long before Jenny will want to meet Dom in person.

Will Jenny uncover their nasty scheme?

5. Todd Grimshaw left disappointed by Theo Silverton after surprise passion

A kiss and more for Todd! ITV

Theo arranges to meet Todd and nervously apologises for his cloak-and-dagger approach.

Todd cracks open some beers and Theo begins to relax. Theo opens up to Todd and admits he finds him attractive.

Todd and Theo kiss passionately and spend the afternoon in bed, and it seems the pair are all loved up.

But Theo later explains that his life is complicated, and suggests they keep their relationship on the down-low.

When they hear George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley), Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) and Julie returning home, Theo runs out the back door but forgets his coat.

When Theo comes back later, he tells a gutted Todd that their liaison was a one-off.

Is it all over before their romance had a chance to begin?

