Coronation Street airs distressing consequences for gunshot victim Betsy amid Swarla shock in ITVX edition
*Warning: Major spoilers for Wednesday 26th March's episode, available on ITVX.*
Shooting victim Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) faced a heartbreaking prospect in the latest dramatic instalment of Coronation Street.
Betsy was shot in the arm as a result of Rob Donovan's (Marc Baylis) hostage takeover at the Barlow house, and the teen's mum Lisa (Vicky Myers) took her turmoil out on those around her as Betsy underwent an operation.
Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) was taken in for questioning by DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts), who accused her of being in on Rob's plan.
While Tracy insisted that Rob had a gun, so she had no choice but to comply with his every dodgy demand, a doctor informed Lisa that there was extensive damage to Betsy's arm, and that she could be facing a life-changing injury.
Devastated, Lisa made a big confession to partner Carla Connor (Alison King).
Yet again, Lisa had failed to wait for police back-up and, worried for Carla, who had been trapped by Rob, she had entered the house and tried to fight the weapon off of Rob.
In the process, Lisa had accidentally set off the gun, meaning she shot her own daughter!
Betsy was later stabilised, and she explained that she had ended up outside the hostage scene because she was worried about Lisa.
But when Betsy realised she couldn't feel her arm, she was scared and upset, with the doctor explaining that she may only lose feeling in her arm for a few weeks - but that there's also a chance the nerve damage may never heal.
Rushing off, Lisa went to see a bedridden Rob, venting her anger over her daughter's plight.
Rob goaded Lisa, but at first she refused to take the bait, telling him to enjoy living out his old age behind bars.
But when Rob warned that Carla was always dragging down those who love her, it planted a toxic seed in Lisa's head, and she later blamed Carla for the mess they found themselves in.
Carla was stunned, but as Lisa vowed to focus on Betsy and dismissed her relationship with Carla, is it all over for 'Swarla'?
