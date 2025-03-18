Pregnant Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) is rushed to hospital, while Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) is caught out.

Debbie Webster's (Sue Devaney) behaviour continues to tie into her upcoming sad storyline, and Theo Silverton (Theo James Cartwright) causes chaos on the cobbles.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for 25th - 28th March 2025.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Gun drama as Rob Donovan causes shock shooting

What has Tracy got herself into? ITV

On Rob's orders, Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) calls his sister Carla Connor (Alison King) with a fake business proposition and asks her to come to No.1 as soon as possible.

Carla is soon shocked to find Rob at the Barlow house, and he's in pain and clutching a gun.

Will Rob take Tracy along on his escape, or is he instead out for revenge on Carla?

Will Carla be killed? ITV

Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) is horrified to hear of the hostage situation, but will she put herself in the line of fire to save Carla and bring Rob to justice, or is she too late as a gunshot is heard?

In the hospital waiting room, there's an anxious wait – but who took the gunshot, and will they survive?

2. Emergency for young Bertie Osbourne while in Jenny Connor's care

Jenny surprises Daisy. ITV

Jenny presents Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) with a spa voucher and explains that her ex-husband, Daisy's father, invested shares in her name years ago and she's expecting a pay-out of £60k!

Meanwhile, oblivious Daisy stresses about the money they still owe Carla, and Jenny keeps quiet about her windfall. Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) asks Daisy to move back in with him and Bertie, but Daisy worries about abandoning Jenny.

When Jenny hands the spa voucher to Daisy and makes out she bought it to cheer her up, Daisy is touched while Jenny suppresses her guilt.

It seems Daisy finds out about Jenny's impending pay-out somehow, though, as we see her dwelling on Jenny's secrecy.

Bertie has a close call. ITV

Jenny offers Carla the £60k as part payment of her debt, but Carla is unimpressed and suggests Jenny uses the money for a business loan so she can pay up in full.

Jenny is later distracted by a call from the bank while she's supposed to be looking after Bertie.

As Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) head out to the hot tub for a saucy dip while house-sitting at Tim Metcalfe's (Joe Duttine), Bertie spots his football floating in the water.

Steve and Cassie are horrified to find Bertie in the water, and they emerge with the little boy just as a frantic Jenny is searching for him.

Daisy reads Jenny the riot act as they take Bertie to hospital, pointing out he could have drowned just like Jenny's son Tom.

Jenny is beside herself, but will Bertie be okay?

3. Dee-Dee Bailey considers change of heart over James after hospital dash

Dee-Dee turned down James's request. ITV

Dee-Dee tells Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) that she barely slept worrying about making the right decision for her baby.

When Dee-Dee says the prospective parents don't feel suitable, Sarah suggests that Dee-Dee's brother James Bailey (Jason Callender) and his boyfriend Danny Tomlinson (Dylan Brady) would be the right fit. How will Dee-Dee react?

Dee-Dee is in agony. ITV

As the week continues, Dee-Dee begrudgingly joins James for lunch, but then she's suddenly overcome with pain and suffers another contraction, with James taking her to hospital.

At the maternity unit, the midwife tells Dee-Dee she experienced false labour pains and the baby isn't quite ready to come yet.

Will everything be okay? ITV

Then James confides that he and Danny got very close to adopting a little boy, but it didn't happen and they were heartbroken.

Dee-Dee is left thoughtful, but will she reconsider giving her child to James and Danny?

4. Dylan Wilson caught red-handed

Daniel steps in. ITV

Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) nervously slips a glasses case containing the burner phone into Daniel's school bag.

Then Sean calls son Dylan at the STC and encourages him to look for the case in teacher Daniel's bag.

Dylan is spotted! ITV

Dylan understands the coded message and thanks his dad, and in class, Daniel deals with an altercation.

Dylan takes the opportunity to search Daniel's bag, but Daniel catches him red-handed.

How will Daniel handle this?

5. Debbie Webster makes big accusation amid worrying symptoms

Debbie has a distressing time ahead. ITV

Mick Michaelis (Joe Layton) presents Debbie with an invoice for the remaining £150, but she makes it clear she has no intention of paying it.

Realising her purse is missing, Debbie accuses Mick of stealing it as Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) squares up to him.

Is Mick a thief, or could this situation be another sign that Debbie's memory is worsening ahead of her diagnosis with dementia?

The following day, Debbie gets a call from the school, informing her that nephew Jack (Kyran Bowes) has been involved in a fight and he's been suspended.

Debbie persuades Mrs Crawshaw (Carla Mendonça) to revoke Jack's suspension and tells him not to mention it to dad Kevin (Michael Le Vell).

Will there be any more trouble from Jack, and what is the next step in Debbie's story?

Anyone affected by Debbie's upcoming storyline can visit Dementia UK or call its helpline on 0800 888 6678.

6. Newcomer Theo Silverton catches Todd Grimshaw's eye

Theo makes his first appearance. ITV

When Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) reveals that Julie Carp (Katy Cavanagh) wants to live her final days to the full, Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) arranges a trip to a cocktail bar.

As they all get dressed up, Julie pretends to take her medication, but secretly puts it away. As they head to the tram, Julie is hit by a wave of pain and leans on a wall, where a piece of scaffolding falls, narrowly missing her.

Site manager Theo apologises, but later tells George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) that Julie must have been faking her pain as the scaffolding missed her by miles.

Theo and Todd get acquainted. ITV

George reveals that Julie has cancer, and Theo is mortified, telling Todd he'd like to buy Julie some flowers.

Todd offers a flirtatious smile and shows Theo the way to the flower shop, but Todd soon feels disappointed that Theo doesn't seem interested in him.

Julie hatches a plan and makes out they've got a leaky roof, arranging for Theo to call in.

But Theo realises he's been set up when he finds Todd there alone, and insists he's not gay as he tells Todd that he and his crazy aunt should leave him alone!

But is that really the end of Todd's contact with Theo?

Anyone affected by Julie's story can find support via Sarcoma UK or call their support line on freephone 0808 801 0401.

