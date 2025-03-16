Coronation Street fan-favourite character makes funeral plans amid terminal illness
**Warning: Spoilers for Coronation Street ahead**
There are upsetting scenes ahead on Coronation Street next week as a tough conversation between sisters Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) and Julie Carp (Katy Cavanagh) becomes all too much.
Julie recently returned to Weatherfield much to the delight of the residents on the cobbles, but she was hiding a devastating secret. Viewers soon learned that Julie had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and while she initially wanted to keep it a secret from Eileen, she eventually discovered the truth.
In upcoming scenes, Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) arrives at Street Cars wanting to know where her booking is, and grows annoyed when Eileen can't find it.
Eileen then apologises and says she has a lot going on due to Julie's cancer diagnosis, leaving Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) shocked by the news.
As the week continues, Julie tells Eileen and Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) that she wants to start organising her funeral, but things get too much for Eileen and she walks out.
This storyline coincides with Sue Cleaver's departure from the ITV soap after 25 years. While the exact details of her exit her yet to be clear, Julie's diagnosis could have something to do with it.
Confirming the news back in January in an interview with The Sun on Sunday, Cleaver said: "I've had 25 privileged years of working on Coronation Street.
"The door is still firmly open but as I reached my 60th year, I decided it was time to embrace change, look for new adventures and live fearlessly."
