Cleaver will be on stage alongside Leanne Battersby star Jane Danson and Mary Taylor star Patti Clare, along with two other, as yet unconfirmed, actors.

The tour will also be visiting the City Hall in Sheffield on 19th September 2025, The Lowry's Lyric Theatre in Salford on 20th September and Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall on 24th September, with a different line-up at each event.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday 14th March.

Sue Cleaver as Eileen Grimshaw in Coronation Street. Coronation Street

The tour will be hosted by This Morning’s resident soap expert Sharon Marshall, and will see the star spill behind-the-scenes secrets, share stories and relive heart-warming moments.

The first half of each show will take the form of an interview session, while the second half will see a surprise, very special guest take to the stage.

Other stars set to take part across the run include Andrew Whyment (Kirk Sutherland), Jack P Shepherd (David Platt), Samia Longchambon (Maria Connor) and Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald).

Tickets are priced from £29.50 plus a booking fee, and you can book them from cuffeandtaylor.com.

Cleaver announced her departure from Coronation Street after 25 years in January, telling The Sun on Sunday: "I've had 25 privileged years of working on Coronation Street.

"The door is still firmly open but as I reached my 60th year, I decided it was time to embrace change, look for new adventures and live fearlessly."

