Coronation Street legend to return for live tour after quitting soap
Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday 14th March.
With her character set to depart the cobbles later this year, it has been confirmed that Eileen Grimshaw star Sue Cleaver will be leaving Coronation Street in style, as she has signed up to appear at the soap's first ever live show, An Audience with Coronation Street.
Cleaver will be joining some of her co-stars for one night only, appearing at the London show which will take place at the Dominion Theatre on 14th September 2025.
Cleaver will be on stage alongside Leanne Battersby star Jane Danson and Mary Taylor star Patti Clare, along with two other, as yet unconfirmed, actors.
The tour will also be visiting the City Hall in Sheffield on 19th September 2025, The Lowry's Lyric Theatre in Salford on 20th September and Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall on 24th September, with a different line-up at each event.
Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday 14th March.
The tour will be hosted by This Morning’s resident soap expert Sharon Marshall, and will see the star spill behind-the-scenes secrets, share stories and relive heart-warming moments.
Read more:
- Coronation Street airs furious clash for Daisy Midgeley after tragedy in ITVX release
- Coronation Street 'to kill off' beloved character after 14 years on soap
The first half of each show will take the form of an interview session, while the second half will see a surprise, very special guest take to the stage.
Other stars set to take part across the run include Andrew Whyment (Kirk Sutherland), Jack P Shepherd (David Platt), Samia Longchambon (Maria Connor) and Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald).
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tickets are priced from £29.50 plus a booking fee, and you can book them from cuffeandtaylor.com.
Cleaver announced her departure from Coronation Street after 25 years in January, telling The Sun on Sunday: "I've had 25 privileged years of working on Coronation Street.
"The door is still firmly open but as I reached my 60th year, I decided it was time to embrace change, look for new adventures and live fearlessly."
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.