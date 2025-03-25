Coronation Street airs dramatic outcome of Rob Donovan gun showdown in ITVX release
*Warning: Contains spoilers for Tuesday's Coronation Street episode (25th March 2025), currently available to stream on ITVX.*
The dramatic outcome of Rob Donovan's (Marc Baylis) hostage plan led to another troubling cliffhanger in Coronation Street.
Held captive by gun-wielding Rob, Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) was forced to call his sister Carla Connor (Alison King), concocting a ruse to ensure she turned up.
Carla arrived to see a scared Tracy and a pain-ridden Rob, and he forced Tracy to serve Carla a very out-of-date meal of spaghetti on toast.
Rob revealed his plan to use the gun on them and secure his own death at the hands of the police, and Carla attempted to calm Rob down by discussing memories from their childhoods.
This allowed Tracy to escape and raise the alarm with Carla's girlfriend, DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers), who rushed to the scene and was ordered to sit down and listen.
Rob continued to call the shots, but Lisa was determined to put a stop to his reign of terror.
A fight over the gun ended in the weapon going off, and with Rob's condition worsening due to an infection from the kidney transplant, he was finally captured by the authorities, albeit while being taken to hospital.
Outside the house, the casualty of the gunshot was revealed, and Lisa was devastated to realise that her daughter, Betsy (Sydney Martin), had been shot in the arm. She was conscious, but bleeding and terrified.
Despite his best efforts, Rob was confirmed to be OK - but will Betsy survive?
