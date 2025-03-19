Having persuaded his ex-fiancée Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) to let him stay the night, Rob then asked her to go and collect his fake passport.

When Tracy protested helping a murderer, Rob casually reminded her that she was also guilty of such an act - Tracy had merely got a lucky break after ending the life of Charlie Stubbs (Bill Ward)!

With Tracy worried what her dad Ken Barlow (William Roache) would say, given she wasn't even supposed to be at the house herself after her recent revenge, she was desperate for Rob to leave, so she relented and did as he asked.

But Tracy was spotted by employee Mary Taylor (Patti Clare), who was quick to accost Tracy as she tried to get Rob to go on his way.

Eventually pretending that recent ex Tommy Orpington (Matt Milburn) was in the house and that they were getting passionate, Tracy got rid of Mary – only to find Rob in agony.

Still suffering the after-effects of the kidney transplant that saved his sister Carla Connor's (Alison King) life, Rob was growing weaker – but was still capable of aiming his gun when he thought someone was about to uncover his whereabouts.

After confiscating the bullets from the gun, Tracy was stunned when Rob asked her to run away with him, and she made it clear that this was never going to happen.

Meanwhile, Carla spotted Rob's pregnant, prison guard girlfriend Mandy (Rebecca Atkinson) at the hospital, and Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) brought Mandy in for questioning, where she learned that Rob had a gun.

At the Barlow house, Rob grabbed his bullets while Tracy was out of the room, loading the weapon and pointing it at Tracy as he demanded to see Carla.

With Carla set to walk into more danger, and a gunshot due to ring out next week, will Rob murder her? Or will someone else pay the price over his daring escape?

