And Yasmeen (Shelley King) leaves the cobbles, Cassie's (Claire Sweeney) kicked out, and Tracy (Kate Ford) takes matters into her own hands.

Read on for your Coronation Street spoilers between 10th - 14th March 2025.

5 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. The aftermath of the crash continues

As the dust begins to settle after the dreadful crash involving Daisy and Daniel, accusations start to be thrown around.

Kit is angry when he finds out Andy Garland has been arrested and is claiming the accident was a result of drink-driving. Will the truth come out?

2. Betsy's plan backfires

Rob in Corrie.

Desperate to exert some independence, Betsy stays out all night, leaving Lisa beside herself when she realises the truth.

When she returns hungover, Lisa is furious with her daughter, and says with Rob on the loose, it isn't safe to be out by herself.

Betsy doesn't take one bit of notice and goes back out.

Over at the precinct, Betsy becomes aware she's being followed and sets off at speed, not realising it's actually Rob who's chasing her.

Later on, Lisa tells Carla they've found a body near the hospital and she is asked to confirm if it's Rob or not. Is he dead?

3. Yasmeen leaves the street as Alya tries to takes control

Yasmeen and Alya in Corrie.

Yasmeen decides it's time to leave Coronation Street and reveals to Alya that she's sold half of Speed Daal - to who?

As Alya shakes hands with her new business partner, will it be the partnership she would like? Or will it turn into a nightmare?

As Yasmeen bids a fond farewell to the street, Alya attempts to crack down on her new partner. Will it work?

4. Has Eileen found out the truth?

Julie in Corrie.

Eileen finds Julie in the undertakers, discussing funerals with George, which raises suspicions.

Eileen demands that Julie tells her the truth, but will Julie tell her she's dying?

5. Tracy aims for revenge with Cassie

Tracy and Cassie in Corrie.

Cassie is at a loss now she isn't working for Ken, and tries to get some shifts in the pub, to no avail.

Tracy, meanwhile, gives Tommy an ultimatum when he unexpectedly arrives – he's got a coaching job in Southampton, and he either chooses her or the job, as she's not moving.

Ultimately fed up, Tracy's filled with rage and decides to get her own back on Cassie, who's had to take to the streets having been turned away by everyone.

Tracy hands Cassie a bag of drugs and taunts her to get stuck in – will Cassie succumb? And did Debbie see the deal?

