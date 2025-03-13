In a new interview shared by ITV, Ford discussed who she believes is the love of Tracy's life.

"I think Tommy would have been the one for Tracy, but he's just so obsessed with football that she never came first," she explained.

"If he'd have had a different mindset, she would have been so happy with him, but he's just obsessed with football and she can't compete with that. I think out of all her relationships, she really wanted this one to work the most."

Matt Milburn as Tommy Orpington and Kate Ford as Tracy Barlow in Coronation Street. ITV

As for estranged husband Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson), the actress can't see a reunion on the cards any time soon, claiming that "Tracy is just happy with Steve being Amy's dad and keeping him in the friend zone".

And then there's Tracy's fugitive ex-fiancé Rob Donovan (Marc Baylis). Are there any lingering feelings there?

"Tracy really loved Rob, but so much happened there to take that away. I think she's moved on, those feelings for him are long gone."

Asked if Tracy believes she could be in danger as Rob turns to her for help next week, Ford replied: "Not at first but as things escalate she suddenly realises this is quite serious.

"She doesn’t think he'd ever hurt her really, but there's always that level of doubt so there is a little bit of fear."

Marc Baylis as Rob Donovan and Kate Ford as Tracy Barlow in Coronation Street. ITV

On Tracy's reaction to Rob's offer that they start a new life together, the star said that Tracy "can't believe what he's talking about, she just thinks it's crazy".

"He's got a gaping hole in the side of his body and some sort of infection and she just thinks he’s lost his mind. He needs to get to the hospital, he’s not talking sense. I think it would take a lot to persuade her at this point."

Thankfully, working with co-star Baylis has been a much happier experience for Ford!

"I've really enjoyed it. It was so nice. I mean, for a start he looks exactly the same, like he hasn't aged at all, but we just went straight back into it.

"It was like he hadn't gone and it was really nice to play scenes with him again."

