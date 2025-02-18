Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) checked Rob's pulse, and Carla was devastated when Lisa declared that Rob was dead!

Intent on leaving Rob where he was, Lisa took Carla outside, while the former's colleague, DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) arrived on the scene.

Lisa insisted that they prioritised Carla's health and rushed her to hospital, rather than taking Kit to Rob's body.

Marc Baylis as Rob Donovan in Coronation Street. ITV

But, once alone, a very much alive Rob was seen opening his eyes, and he soon fled the area.

While Carla was treated for an infection, Lisa was questioned by a suspicious Kit, who revealed that Rob clearly wasn't dead as he was now missing!

With Lisa having stopped him from checking on Rob, Kit accused Lisa of being in on Rob's plan and ultimately allowing him to escape - an accusation which she strongly denied.

Meanwhile, Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) found a voice note on a burner phone at the scene of Rob's fall, and Lisa was – for now – able to head back to the hospital to be by Carla's side.

Lisa explained that a relieved Carla had not killed her brother, that Rob was now on the run and that she was sorry she had ever made a deal with Rob to secure the kidney transplant.

Carla understood that Lisa's motives were good, and the couple remained closer than ever.

But as Rob hid out somewhere in Weatherfield, he sent a message to his son Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll), asking him for help.

Will Bobby do as Rob asks?

