Chesney has yet to work this out, but Mick's long-suffering wife Lou (Farrel Hegarty) has been keen to keep things friendly, as she has struck up a friendship with Ches's wife Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell).

Via The Sun, it's been reported that actor Layton will film his final scenes next month, but RadioTimes.com understands that he was always working on a fixed contract, with a definitive end point planned for a specific storyline.

An insider confirmed to RadioTimes.com that, regarding Mick's departure, there is "no shock, no surprise" for anyone involved.

They added: "He will be on screen until late July, so [there is] lots more story to come."

Chesney is right to be worried. ITV

With Mick scheming to have some fun with unsuspecting target Chesney, he has also made himself rather a nuisance across the cobbles.

After getting overfamiliar with Rovers barmaid Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan), Mick turned nasty when she knocked him back.

Mick has also menaced Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) in recent weeks, demanding a hefty payment for barely any work carried out after the electrics had a planned outage at her hotel.

Coronation Street's introduction of the Michaelis family also marked the first time the soap branched out to Mawdsley Street, where the clan are currently living.

We're expecting an imminent crisis for poor Chesney - but with lots more drama on the way before Mick disappears from screens, is it just Ches who needs to watch out?

