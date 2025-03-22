Coronation Street and Emmerdale won't air Monday
The episodes will air the following day.
ITV has confirmed more schedule changes for Coronation Street and Emmerdale next week as the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers continue.
On Monday, 24th March, neither Coronation Street nor Emmerdale will be shown on TV, with ITV instead airing England’s Group K match with Latvia.
However, soap fans needn’t fear, as the episodes originally planned for Monday night will air the following day.
An extended hour-long Emmerdale episode will hit our screens at 7pm on Tuesday, followed by an hour-long episode of Coronation Street at 8pm. Both episodes will also be available to watch on ITVX from 7am.
Killer-on-the-loose Rob Donovan (Marc Baylis) is set to cause a stir in Tuesday’s episode of Corrie as he holds his sister Carla Connor (Alison King) hostage, while Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) also plays with fire as he takes a big risk for his son, Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne).
Over in the Dales, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) steps up his search for answers over Anthony Fox's mystery disappearance, while romance brews for Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) and newcomer Kammy (Shebz Miah).
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.