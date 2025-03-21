England's new head coach Thomas Tuchel has been tasked with winning the World Cup but the first priority is to make sure his side get there. They're the heavy favourites to progress from Group K, having been drawn alongside Serbia, Albania, Latvia and Andorra.

Wales are gunning to reach back-to-back World Cups and after the impressive start to Craig Bellamy's tenure, there is belief that they can progress from Group J, which also includes Belgium, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein.

Having been drawn in the four-team groups, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will have to wait until the autumn to get their qualifying campaigns going - with the full line-ups of their respective groups not yet confirmed.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete 2026 World Cup qualifiers TV schedule, including every home nations game you can watch live in the UK.

2026 World Cup qualifiers schedule

All UK time. Subject to change. Home nations + Republic of Ireland games only.

Matchday 1

Friday 21st March

Group K: England v Albania (7:45pm) ITV 1

Saturday 22nd March

Group J: Wales v Kazakhstan (7:45pm) BBC One Wales/S4C

Matchday 2

Monday 24th March

Group K: England v Latvia (7:45pm) ITV 1

Tuesday 25th March

Group J: North Macedonia v Wales (7:45pm) BBC One Wales/S4C

Matchday 3

Friday 6th June

Group J: Wales v Liechtenstein (7:45pm) BBC One Wales/S4C

Saturday 7th June

Group K: Andorra v England (5pm) ITV 1

Matchday 4

Monday 9th June

Group J: Belgium v Wales (7:45pm) BBC One Wales/S4C

Matchday 5

Thursday 4th September

Group A: Luxembourg v Northern Ireland (7:45pm) BBC One Northern Ireland

Group J: Kazakhstan v Wales (3pm) BBC One Wales/S4C

Friday 5th September

Group C: TBC v Scotland (7:45pm) BBC One Scotland

Saturday 6th September

Group F: Republic of Ireland v Hungary (7:45pm) TBC

Group K: England v Andorra (5pm) ITV 1

Matchday 6

Sunday 7th September

Group A: TBC v Northern Ireland (7:45pm) BBC One Northern Ireland

Monday 8th September

Group C: Belarus v Scotland (7:45pm) BBC One Scotland

Tuesday 9th September

Group F: Armenia v Republic of Ireland (5pm) TBC

Group K: Serbia v England (7:45pm) ITV 1

Matchday 7

Thursday 9th October

Group C: Scotland v Greece (7:45pm) BBC One Scotland

Friday 10th October

Group A: Northern Ireland v Slovakia (7:45pm) BBC One Northern Ireland

Saturday 11th October

Group F: TBC v Republic of Ireland (7:45pm) TBC

Matchday 8

Sunday 12th October

Group C: Scotland v Belarus (5pm) BBC One Scotland

Monday 13th October

Group A: Northern Ireland v TBC (7:45pm) BBC One Northern Ireland

Group J: Wales v Belgium (7:45pm) BBC One Wales/S4C

Tuesday 14th October

Group F: Republic of Ireland v Armenia (7:45pm) TBC

Group K: Latvia v England (7:45pm) ITV

Matchday 9

Thursday 13th November

Group F: Republic of Ireland v TBC (7:45pm) TBC

Group K: England v Serbia (7:45pm) ITV

Friday 14th November

Group A: Slovakia v Northern Ireland (7:45pm) BBC One Northern Ireland

Saturday 15th November

Group J: Liechtenstein v Wales (5pm) BBC One Wales/S4C

Group C: Greece v Scotland (7:45pm) BBC One Scotland

Matchday 10

Sunday 16th November

Group F: Hungary v Republic of Ireland (2pm) TBC

Group K: Albania v England (5pm) ITV

Monday 17th November

Group A: Northern Ireland v Luxembourg (7:45pm) BBC One Northern Ireland

Tuesday 18th November

Group C: Scotland v TBC (7:45pm) BBC One Scotland

Group J: Wales v North Macedonia (7:45pm) BBC One Wales/S4C

2026 World Cup qualifiers TV rights

England matches will be shown live on ITV until 2027. This includes World Cup qualifiers, Nations League and friendly matches.

Welsh-language channel S4C and BBC iPlayer have Wales covered while Scotland and Northern Ireland games will be broadcast on BBC One Scotland and BBC One Northern Ireland, with streams also available on BBC iPlayer.

The UK broadcaster for Republic of Ireland's games has not yet been confirmed but their Nations League play-offs this month are on Amazon Prime Pay-Per-View.

