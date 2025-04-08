Elsewhere, Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) vows to seek justice for herself after a disappointing update.

Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) enacts a surprising plan, while Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) is backed into a corner.

As Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) and Christina Boyd (Amy Robbins) plot against Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews), we'll see Lou Michaelis (Farrel Hegarty) bring her chaos to the salon!

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for 14th - 18th April 2025.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Carl Webster causes tension with Abi Webster as Debbie Webster books medical tests

Abi is fed up with Carl as a houseguest. ITV

Abi is struggling living under the same roof as brother-in-law Carl, and orders him to make himself scarce so she can have some time alone with Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) after his chemotherapy session.

Carl heads out, promising Kev he'll be back to take him to chemo. When Abi calls Kevin later, Carl answers and says they're in the Rovers. Abi storms into the pub and accuses Carl of ruining her afternoon with Kevin.

When Kev demands to know what's going on, will Carl explain?

Debbie makes a decision. ITV

Meanwhile, after her visit to the memory clinic and booking an MRI scan, Debbie tells her family that life is for living and she intends to do exactly that.

Debbie later asks Abi and Kevin to help her try the wedding menu, telling them that no expense has been spared.

Kev has to go home as he feels unwell, after which Carl confides in Abi that his business in Germany is about to go bust.

Carl and Kevin Webster in Coronation Street. ITV

Abi assures Carl that Kevin will understand if he needs to fly back, but Kev is gutted and wishes he could help.

Will Carl leave? Well, it's already been teased that passion will overcome Carl and Abi.

And will Debbie confide in her loved ones over her tests for dementia?

Anyone affected by Debbie's storyline can visit Dementia UK or call its helpline on 0800 888 6678.

2. Dee-Dee Bailey seeks justice as the hospital reveals investigation outcome

Dee-Dee stumbles upon a conversation. ITV

Dee-Dee attends a meeting with a rep from the Patient Advice and Liaison Service, who assure her they're investigating her complaint and that Zoe, her midwife, was to blame for what happened to her after giving birth.

Outside the hospital, Dee-Dee finds Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) and Zoe is deep discussion, and Zoe tells Dee-Dee she's sorry but none of it was her fault.

Alya supports Dee-Dee. ITV

Asha pleads with Dee-Dee to think twice about her complaint as it could ruin Zoe's career.

Dee-Dee stands her ground, pointing out that she was a victim of racism.

When Dee-Dee recognises nurse Wes from the hospital, she is unaware that he's also Zoe's brother.

As the week continues, Dee-Dee tells Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) that the hospital investigation has found no wrongdoing.

Dee-Dee and Alya in Coronation Street. ITV

Alya joins Dee-Dee at a support group, and as they speak to other mothers, Dee-Dee realises that everyone there has suffered a traumatic birth experience.

In the Rovers, Dee-Dee reveals that Black women are four times more likely to die during childbirth, and the gathered women are shocked.

Dee-Dee confronts Asha and says if the hospital won't hold Zoe accountable, she'll have to do it herself.

Will Dee-Dee get justice?

For support on Dee-Dee's story, you can visit Birthrights, Motivational Mums Club and FivexMore.

3. Todd Grimshaw tries to make Theo Silverton jealous after new discovery

Theo's been hiding another secret. ITV

Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) offers Todd her flat key to get some rest after he explains he was up all night, as his terminally ill auntie Julie Carp (Katy Cavanagh) was in pain.

Todd is then shocked to see Theo (James Cartwright) and Danielle Silverton (Natalie Anderson) at the undertaker's with their teenage son and daughter!

Sarah is impressed when Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) intervenes when her phone is snatched, but as she and Kit spend time together, they are forced to leave the flat when Todd lets himself in followed closely by Theo.

Theo wants to explain why he keeps blowing hot and cold. Todd tells Theo he accepts he can't make any commitment, but he really likes him.

Todd uses Sarah to get back at Theo! ITV

When Sarah returns and Theo's phone buzzes with a text, Todd begs Sarah to find Theo in Speed Daal.

The following day, Sarah is supposed to go on a date with Kit, but she's drawn into Todd's drama when Danielle sees Todd and Sarah having a drink in the Bistro.

Todd knows that Danielle thinks they're an item, and he plays up to this lie as Theo joins them with Danielle.

Todd kisses Sarah on the lips to wind Theo up, but Sarah is mortified as she tries to explain to a bemused Kit, who has witnessed the whole thing.

Has Todd ruined Sarah's renewed love life, and is he set on winning Theo's heart despite the circumstances?

4. Sean Tully is forced to do teen Brody's bidding

Brody continues to menace Sean. ITV

Brody (Ryan Mulvey) sends Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) on an errand, before searching Dylan's contacts and calling a horrified Sean with a job for him.

Sean asks Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) if she'll lend him £500 and she wonders if he's in trouble, while Brody pushes Sean for the cash by the end of the day.

Then George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) and Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) find Julie's collection pot empty, and George reveals that Sean asked Glenda for money.

Has Sean stooped as low as stealing the dying Julie's collection money?

Sean texts Brody that he has his money and he's at the meeting point as instructed, but what happens next?

The next day, a desperate Sean tells Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) about the burner phone he planted in his bag, and begs Daniel to try and retrieve it so he can use it as evidence to expose nasty Brody.

Can Daniel help Sean?

5. Daisy Midgeley and Christina Boyd are hellbent on revenge

Daisy steps up her plan. ITV

Jenny tells Daisy that Carla Connor (Alison King) is selling the Rovers, but fails to add that she's hoping to buy it herself.

In the pub, a tipsy Daisy makes digs at Carla for selling the place from under them.

Christina hears Carla telling Jenny she is better off buying the pub without Daisy, as Daisy is a spoiled madam.

Once alone, Christina and Daisy vow that they'll take Jenny down.

Will their catfishing be found out?

6. Lou Michaelis causes chaos at Audrey Roberts's salon

Maria is furious. ITV

Lou offers to help with the kids so that Chesney Winter-Brown (Sam Aston) can take the job Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) offered him working at a festival in London.

Gemma is very grateful, and when she and Lou spot an advert for a new stylist at Audrey Roberts's (Sue Nicholls) salon, Lou makes out she's an accomplished stylist and Gemma backs her up.

They persuade Audrey to give Lou a trial, but Audrey wonders what she's let herself in for.

It's not long before Lou is causing havoc at the salon, as she rows with Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon), throwing hair dye over her!

Maria fires Lou, and Gemma goes after Lou when she storms out.

Lou confides that she's got a son she's worried sick about, but things look up for her when Audrey is prepared to give Lou a second chance, as she's brought a lot of clients with her.

Maria is not happy, but will Lou make amends with her?

