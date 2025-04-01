Also, Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) demands answers over the injustice against her.

Elsewhere, Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) discovers new beau Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) isn't as perfect as he seems, and Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) is taken aback by an announcement.

Finally, Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) wants a new challenge and Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) sets his sights on Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien).

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 7th - 11th April 2025.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Carl Webster arrives – and Abi feels a spark amid Kevin's rejection

Kevin turns violent! ITV

Kevin and son Jack's (Kyran Bowes) relationship is still strained, and the teen is furious when his dad grounds him.

Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) wants to make up with Kevin, who's in no mood to be civil as Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) gets an earful when she is reluctant about serving him in the Rovers, before Ty arrives and is the target of Kevin's anger.

Tyrone brands Kevin nasty and selfish, leading to a punch from Kevin!

Abi is furious to hear of Kev's behaviour, but he makes cruel remarks to her, with Abi and Tyrone realising that Kev is going out of his way to make them hate him.

Kevin makes amends. ITV

Tyrone later urges Kevin to stop bottling up his fears, talk to Abi and to appreciate his family and friends. Kevin takes this advice on board, but struggles to get through to Jack.

In the pub, though, Kev, Tyrone, Tim, Ronnie, George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) and Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) take part in the darts competition, where Kev apologises to Tyrone.

As Tyrone returns home to find that young son Dorin Pop has come to stay, Kevin gives Jack go-karting tickets and Abi some flowers to make amends.

Abi sees red too! ITV

But just as things start to look up, a new catalyst for drama arrives!

Abi has a run-in in the Freshco car park as she's trying to buy anti-sickness tablets for Kevin, as a handsome man called Carl tries to steal her parking spot, which causes her to prang her car.

Abi shouts that her husband has cancer, and she punches Carl in the face! Cooling down, Abi apologises and Carl shrugs it off.

Abi realises Carl is Kevin's brother! ITV

When his car fails to start, Abi offers to fix it, and Carl tells her she's funny and gorgeous and asks her out for a drink, with both unaware that they are actually in-laws!

Later, Abi tells her family about the altercation, leaving out the attraction between her and the other man.

But when she returns from the ladies' to find Carl chatting to Debbie and Kevin, and realises he's their brother, she's shocked.

When Kevin repeats Abi's car park story, will Carl come clean that he was the man involved?

2. Debbie Webster faces tests for dementia as Ronnie Bailey proposes

Debbie hears she needs tests. ITV

Ronnie tells Debbie they need to report troublesome Mick Michaelis (Joe Layton) to the police, and Debbie asserts that she'll do it herself.

In a quiet corner of the hotel bar, Debbie makes a call and explains she's suffered a few incidents and needs to speak to someone.

The following day, Debbie attends a private doctor's appointment and explains she has suffered a string of incidents.

Coronation Street will show us the full story via flashback, with Debbie losing her purse and blaming Mick, losing her temper with Jack and having a row with Mick, as well as falling over in the ginnel and letting Ronnie think it was Mick's fault.

Debbie believes this is all down to the menopause, but she's shocked when the doctor says she may have suffered a mini stroke and he wants to refer her for tests for vascular dementia. As the doctor urges Debbie to be honest with Ronnie, will she?

Ronnie pops the question! ITV

Debbie goes into work mode at the hotel, while oblivious Ronnie tells Kevin he plans to propose to Debbie.

In the hotel bar, Debbie reads a text from Abi which leaves her confused, and when Ronnie calls in with her forgotten lunch box, Debbie masks her turmoil.

In the café, Tim admits to Ronnie that he let slip to Debbie his plans to propose, so Ronnie returns to the hotel and presents an engagement ring, before getting down on one knee. Will Debbie say yes to his proposal?

Amid the chaos of the day and the reunion with half-brother Carl, Debbie will make a secret call for an appointment at the memory service clinic. Will Debbie confide in Ronnie?

Anyone affected by Debbie's storyline can visit Dementia UK or call its helpline on 0800 888 6678.

3. Dee-Dee Bailey confronts a midwife over her ordeal

Dee-Dee has suffered needlessly. ITV

In her flat, Dee-Dee vents to Sarah about the treatment she received at the hospital, having had life-changing surgery that could have been avoided.

She's determined that nobody else should suffer the way she did, and when the midwife calls round, Dee-Dee makes her feelings on the situation clear. How will the midwife respond to her complaint?

Dee-Dee vows to make a change. ITV

Meanwhile, Dee-Dee's exhausted dad Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) calls at the hotel to fix a leaky pipe, leaving baby Laila with Debbie.

But as the week wears on, Ed admits he's out of his comfort zone and that Laila deserves better.

Where do the family go from here, and will Dee-Dee's voice be heard?

For support on Dee-Dee's story, you can visit Birthrights, Motivational Mums Club and FivexMore.

4. Todd Grimshaw makes shock discovery about Theo Silverton

Theo's secret is revealed. ITV

Theo apologises to Todd for his behaviour and admits he really likes him. Todd invites Theo back to the house, but Todd is left surprised when Theo later books a funeral with Shuttleworths.

Todd is stunned by what he discovers, and he confides in Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank), who advises Todd to steer well clear.

Billy is angry when Theo knocks on the back door, but Todd soon busies himself supporting his terminally ill aunt Julie Carp (Katy Cavanagh), suggesting they set up a crowdfunding page to send her on her dream holiday before it's too late.

But later, Theo begs an affronted Todd not to cause a scene at his mother-in-law's funeral!

It seems Theo is secretly a married man - will Todd expose his lover's cheating?

5. Jenny Connor gets game-changing news about the Rovers

Carla changes the goalposts. ITV

In the Rovers, Carla breaks the news to Jenny that she needs to pay Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) back, so she's decided to sell the pub.

Jenny is shocked, but she begs Carla to give her first refusal on buying the pub. Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) watches their exchange with intrigue.

Jenny is reeling. ITV

Also, Jenny gets a parcel - a bottle of champagne from 'Dominic's' own vineyard.

A sly Christina Boyd (Amy Robbins) is thrilled to witness this, with her and Daisy's catfishing plan against Jenny stepping up a gear.

Will the revenge scheme have the desired effect?

6. Tim Metcalfe pitches fostering plans to Sally Metcalfe

Revenge is afoot. ITV

Tim tells wife Sally (Sally Dynevor) that as much as he loves their life together, he reckons they are ready for a new challenge - and he's had an idea.

Later, Tim and Sally discuss fostering, but when Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) hears the couple say they wouldn't want to look after a child like Hope, she plots revenge.

With Hope and Ruby Dobbs (Billie Naylor) packed off to the cinema so grandmother Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) can spend the afternoon with Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson), Hope and Ruby throw water balloons at Tim and Sally in the garden!

Sally and Tim are water-bombed! ITV

A furious Sally sees the girls filming the prank, but when Hope and Ruby find Cassie in a state of undress with Steve, Hope offers a deal that if Cassie keeps quiet about her wrongdoing, she'll do the same about what Cassie's been up to. Will Cassie agree?

Meanwhile, Sally has reservations about fostering, but Tim secretly books himself in for a fostering information session.

Will Tim and Sally end up on the same page?

7. Kit Green flirts with Sarah Platt

Jacob Roberts as Kit Green. ITV

In the Rovers, Kit flirts with Sarah. But as Sarah tries her best to play hard to get, could a new romance be brewing on the cobbles?

This pair have crossed paths before, with Kit covering up Sarah's decision to plant evidence on sex abuser Nathan Curtis (Chris Harper) before showing that he was a truly corrupt cop!

Kit also had a fling with Sarah's sister-in-law Shona Platt (Julia Goulding), so how would David (Jack P Shepherd) feel if sister Sarah started dating Kit?

