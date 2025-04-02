Coronation Street casts former Emmerdale favourite for dramatic Todd Grimshaw story
The new character will arrive on the cobbles next week.
Former Emmerdale star Natalie Anderson has been cast in Coronation Street for a role in Todd Grimshaw’s (Gareth Pierce) ongoing romance storyline.
Anderson is famous for playing Alicia Metcalfe in the ITV soap between 2010 and 2015, and also portrayed Lexi Calder in Hollyoaks in 2021.
But as of next week, the actor is set to make her debut on the cobbles as new character Danielle, who has some previous connection with Todd's love interest and scaffolder Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) that will see the storyline take an unexpected turn, according to The Sun.
Corrie fans have watched Todd and Theo strike up a romance in recent weeks, only for Theo to blow hot and cold, leaving Todd baffled.
Could a love triangle be on the cards following Danielle's arrival? Fans will have to wait and see.
Cartwright previously said of his character: "I think Theo is a good guy, he comes in with the best of intentions, as most people do, but he may upset some people with his behaviour."
Elsewhere next week, Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) is set to receive some upsetting news, while Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) makes a huge gesture.
Meanwhile, Jenny Connor receives some huge news regarding the Rovers, while Tim Metcalfe tells wife Sally (Sally Dynevor) that he reckons they're ready for another challenge – and he's got an idea.
