"Cath has been away for a while and worked on countless other projects but she really missed Corrie," a source told The Sun.

It continued: "They’ve tried to get her back a few times but the stars have never aligned. But when she was approached with the idea for Eva’s return, it was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

"She’ll start filming again in summer and be back on screen for autumn. She’s so excited and can’t wait to get back on the cobbles and it’s definitely not going to be a storyline to miss."

A spokesperson for ITV declined to comment when contacted by RadioTimes.com.

Since leaving the ITV soap, Tyldesley has gone on to star in a number of TV shows, including Scarborough, Viewpoint and more recently, The Good Ship Murder.

The latter of which she reunited with Coronation Street co-star Shayne Ward.

While Tyldesley has never made a return to the cobbles since her exit, the actress revealed she had been asked to reprise her character a number of times, but things have never quite aligned.

"Coronation Street feels like forever ago, but I always look back with such great fondness," she told Prima back in January.

She added: "They've asked me to go back a couple of times over the years, and it just so happened that I was busy with other projects," she said, adding that the right storyline could entice her back.

"But if they approached me with an amazing storyline and the time was right, of course, I'd go back. So it's always a case of never say never."

