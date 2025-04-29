Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) begins to bond with baby Laila, and Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) wonders if Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) is up to no good.

Finally, Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) must face the end of an era at The Rovers.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for 5th - 9th May 2025.

5 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Julie Carp passes away from cancer

Julie and Eileen have a final day out. ITV

Terminally ill Julie records a video on her phone talking about the importance of love.

Meanwhile, George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) plans a romantic evening for Eileen to show her how much he cares, but a furious Eileen reminds him that he was supposed to be taking her and Julie for a day out at the Lakes.

Eileen finds Julie unresponsive. ITV

The sisters get a cab instead, and as they take in the view, Julie declares that there's nowhere she would rather be.

Julie asks Eileen to get some refreshments, and when she returns, Eileen finds Julie lying on her back with her eyes closed.

A panicked Eileen checks Julie's pulse, while at the house, George finds a video of Julie advising Eileen to end her relationship with George.

Eileen's grief is interrupted. ITV

Sadly, this marks Julie's final episode, and as the week continues, an upset Eileen mulls over Julie's death.

But George annoys Eileen by fixating on Julie's message about their relationship.

With Eileen due to exit in the coming weeks, will she dump George?

Anyone affected by Julie's story can find support via Sarcoma UK or call their support line on freephone 0808 801 0401.

2. Todd Grimshaw is targeted and Mick Michaelis attacks Theo Silverton

Mick goes after Theo. ITV

Todd tells Eileen and Julie he's had a call from Danielle Silverton (Natalie Anderson), as Theo has gone missing.

A drunken Theo staggers down the street, and Mick picks an argument with him, shoving Theo up against the wall.

A horrified Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) watches, while Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) hauls Mick away and sends him packing.

Kit fails to question Mick properly. ITV

Theo breaks down to a concerned Billy, while Mick is brought in for police questioning on suspicion of an assault.

It remains to be seen whether this is concerning his attack on Theo or a separate incident, but Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) is nervous to interview amused Mick.

Mick pranks Liam. ITV

Kit fails to question Mick in detail and releases him, before Mick corners Kit outside and says they need a chat, leaving us wondering what Mick has on Kit.

Later, Mick pranks teen Liam Connor (Charlie Wrenshall) by covering him in cement at the builder's yard, and Liam is forced to laugh along.

Theo defends Millie to Todd. ITV

But while Theo may have been saved from Mick, Todd is paying the price for his affair with married Theo, whose daughter Millie calls at the undertaker's to demand answers from her dad.

Uneasy Todd later hears the car alarm on the hearse and finds it covered in paint.

Todd is shocked to discover Millie vandalised the hearse, but as she rails at him for ripping her family apart, Theo leaps to Millie's defence.

Is Todd fighting a losing battle?

3. Dee-Dee Bailey bonds with baby Laila - will she go back on her plan?

Dee-Dee and Michael Bailey in Coronation Street. ITV

Dee-Dee admits to Eileen that she's nervous about becoming too attached to newborn daughter Laila, who is set to be adopted by Dee-Dee's brother James (Jason Callender).

Eileen advises Dee-Dee to follow her heart, and Ronnie spots Dee-Dee cooing over Laila and is warmed by the sight.

Dee-Dee tells Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) that she's started to bond with Laila, and Alya urges her to rethink the adoption and insists that James will forgive her in time.

Dee-Dee later tells her other brother, Michael (Ryan Russell), that she's feeling much better and is returning to work.

But when she finds Roy Cropper (David Neilson) in the café with a candlelit cake in honour of Hayley's (Julie Hesmondhalgh) birthday, Dee-Dee becomes emotional.

It's been just a few weeks since Dee-Dee underwent an emergency hysterectomy due to staff's racial negligence over her medical care during and after labour.

Will Dee-Dee decide she wants to be a mum to Laila after all?

For support on Dee-Dee's story, you can visit Birthrights, Motivational Mums Club and FivexMore.

4. Lauren Bolton suspects Bobby Crawford of blackmail

Betsy and Lauren hope to expose the blackmailer. ITV

Lauren tells Bobby that she hasn't received any more threatening texts over her secretly driving and wrecking Tracy Barlow's (Kate Ford) florist van, but she worries the blackmailer is biding their time.

Later, Bobby offers to help Lauren look at flats, but she turns him down. Lauren is stunned over local rent prices and knows she needs a job, and fast.

Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) offers to put in a good word at Freshco, but when Lauren gets another text from the blackmailer, demanding £200 or they'll report her to the police, Lauren despairs.

Lauren shows Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) the message and says she suspects Bobby is the culprit, as a way of getting closer to her.

Lauren plans to call Bobby's bluff and plants some fake cash.

As Lauren and Betsy wait, will Bobby be revealed as the blackmailer or has Lauren got it all wrong?

5. Jenny Connor loses control of The Rovers as Glenda Shuttleworth schemes

Ryan is onto Glenda. ITV

Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) orders Jenny to stop wallowing in self-pity and to look to the future while she's still got her health.

But as the week draws to a close, things take an upsetting turn when Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) tentatively explains to Jenny that she's no longer his boss and he now takes his orders from Carla Connor (Alison King).

Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) shows some prospective buyers around The Rovers, but she attempts to put them off as Ryan watches suspiciously.

Will Carla successfully sell the pub?

