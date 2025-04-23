Todd's long-time friend Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) was drawn into the web of lies when Theo fibbed that she was Todd's girlfriend, to keep Danielle off the scent.

Seeing Sarah sharing a cosy moment with Kit Green (Jacob Roberts), Danielle informed George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) for Todd's sake.

But George laughed as he explained that Todd is gay and Sarah is a free agent.

Natalie Anderson as Danielle. ITV

When Danielle clocked Sarah putting a comforting arm around Theo, she believed that the pair were having an affair and confronted Sarah in the Rovers.

Todd saved Sarah from having a drink thrown over her, but after Danielle shouted a derogatory word at Sarah in front of the latter's son Harry (Carter-J Murphy), Sarah insisted that she would put the woman straight if there was any more trouble.

It was Kit who came to Sarah's defence next time, telling Danielle to speak to Todd on all things concerning Theo.

With Sarah having allowed Todd and Theo to use her office at Underworld for a chat, and Danielle aware that Theo was supposed to be carrying out work at the factory, it wasn't long before Danielle caught the two men in a passionate kiss.

Todd and Theo in Coronation Street. ITV

Danielle was distraught, and Theo was desperate to put things right with her, avoiding Todd after accusing him of setting up the whole thing.

Todd was incredulous and raged at Sarah, wrongly thinking that Danielle's discovery was down to her.

While Sarah confided in Kit over her history with Todd and the new couple agreed to a fresh start, Todd was left in limbo.

Later, he was relieved to see Theo, but Theo angrily warned Todd to stay away from him, even threatening to come after Todd if he didn't comply.

We then saw Theo getting into a waiting Danielle's car, and she watched Todd as she drove away.

Has Danielle agreed to try and save her marriage? And is Theo serious about his warning to Todd?

