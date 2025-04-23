Coronation Street airs dark warning in Todd Grimshaw affair plot
*Warning: Major spoilers for Wednesday 23rd April's episode, available on ITVX.*
Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) has faced a warning amid his affair with married man Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) in Coronation Street.
Theo has been torn between his loyalty to wife Danielle (played by former Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star Natalie Anderson) and his feelings for Todd.
Todd's long-time friend Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) was drawn into the web of lies when Theo fibbed that she was Todd's girlfriend, to keep Danielle off the scent.
Seeing Sarah sharing a cosy moment with Kit Green (Jacob Roberts), Danielle informed George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) for Todd's sake.
But George laughed as he explained that Todd is gay and Sarah is a free agent.
When Danielle clocked Sarah putting a comforting arm around Theo, she believed that the pair were having an affair and confronted Sarah in the Rovers.
Todd saved Sarah from having a drink thrown over her, but after Danielle shouted a derogatory word at Sarah in front of the latter's son Harry (Carter-J Murphy), Sarah insisted that she would put the woman straight if there was any more trouble.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
It was Kit who came to Sarah's defence next time, telling Danielle to speak to Todd on all things concerning Theo.
With Sarah having allowed Todd and Theo to use her office at Underworld for a chat, and Danielle aware that Theo was supposed to be carrying out work at the factory, it wasn't long before Danielle caught the two men in a passionate kiss.
Danielle was distraught, and Theo was desperate to put things right with her, avoiding Todd after accusing him of setting up the whole thing.
Todd was incredulous and raged at Sarah, wrongly thinking that Danielle's discovery was down to her.
While Sarah confided in Kit over her history with Todd and the new couple agreed to a fresh start, Todd was left in limbo.
Later, he was relieved to see Theo, but Theo angrily warned Todd to stay away from him, even threatening to come after Todd if he didn't comply.
We then saw Theo getting into a waiting Danielle's car, and she watched Todd as she drove away.
Has Danielle agreed to try and save her marriage? And is Theo serious about his warning to Todd?
Read more:
- Coronation Street's Jonathan Howard teases Carl Webster's big secret and Abi twist
- Coronation Street star teases potential return for Daisy Midgeley amid dramatic exit
- Coronation Street airs troubling cliffhanger for Sean Tully
- Coronation Street's Sue Devaney on fan reaction to Debbie as dementia story is confirmed
- Coronation Street cast: who is leaving, returning to and joining the soap
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.