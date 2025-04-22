Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other media at a recent press event, the actor teased: "We'll find out, why have I left Germany?

"I've left Germany because stuff hasn't quite gone to plan, I've got myself in trouble over there, so I've come over here as a way to escape that.

"Now, obviously it's to see my brother and to help him through his cancer, but I'm also running away from something."

So far, all we know is that Carl has been in touch with someone about an investment, and he also told Abi that his business is in trouble.

Speaking of Kevin's wife Abi, Carl will make a pass at her, shortly after he learns that Debbie has been diagnosed with young onset dementia.

Carl is by Debbie's side when she receives upsetting news. ITV

Talking us through Carl's actions, Howard explained that it's not a particularly passionate moment!

"The kiss comes in quite a vulnerable, emotional moment for Carl, where he's dealing with keeping this secret that he's got about his sister. So he's trying to keep that promise and that vow that he made to his sister.

"When I go to see Abi, it's just after finding out the news about what's going to happen with Debbie, so I'm already in quite a vulnerable, mixed emotion place.

"I think everything's a little mixed up from his head to his heart, to what's between his legs! He sort of impulsively goes to kiss her, so there isn't that moment where I have complete confidence that she wants me."

We'll just have to wait and see how Abi reacts to Carl's kiss, but Coronation Street has already showcased the forbidden chemistry between the pair.

"I think he's a thrill seeker, he wants what he wants, he's impulsive. And he wants to feel good, whoever that is with; whether that's through alcohol or women, or anything," he revealed.

Carl makes a pass at Abi! ITV

"I think he's there to enjoy himself, to have the maximum human experience. And he's massively attracted to Abi, so 'I'm gonna go for that,' all guns blazing!"

Asked if Carl's feelings towards his sister-in-law are the real thing, Howard replied: "I think he's convinced himself that it is something strong [with Abi], and that if he's gonna wreck this marriage, then it's because he's really fallen for her.

"Now, whether or not once he's had that moment and had that experience with Abi, whether or not he's gonna continue feeling that, whether it's love or lust, we'll find out!"

In the meantime, the star has shared what else we can expect from Carl in the coming weeks. "Hopefully we've got some really nice surprises from a storytelling point of view, which really highlights the characteristics of Carl, of being unexpected, impulsive, surprising," he promised.

"He's really fun, there's no rulebook for what I'm doing with Carl right now. So I think he's the type of person that is gonna take anything that he can get; he wants the maximum experience out of life. And then when things go awry, I don't think he's one to stick around necessarily."

So, will Carl burn some bridges and flee Weatherfield rather than face the consequences?

That remains to be seen, but viewers can see Carl's moment with Abi, and Debbie's devastating diagnosis, on Monday 28th April.

Anyone affected by Debbie's storyline can visit Dementia UK or call its helpline on 0800 888 6678.

