Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) gets violent when fellow inmate Brody Michaelis (Ryan Mulvey) continues to target him, just as Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) and new lover Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) look set to be rumbled.

Daisy Midgeley's (Charlotte Jordan) secret is at risk thanks to unreliable mum Christina Boyd (Amy Robbins).

Finally, there's romance for Julie Carp (Katy Cavanagh), but will half-sister Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) stick with George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley)?

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for 21st - 25th April 2025.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Lauren Bolton has blast from the past amid Betsy Swain crash drama

Lauren visits dad Reece. ITV

At the hospital, the doctor tells Lauren that her son Frankie is doing well, and that it won't be long before he can finally be discharged.

But when a nurse approaches with a parcel for Frankie, Lauren spots the prison stamp and is shaken to realise the present is from her estranged father, Reece (played by Scott Anson).

What will Reece say? ITV

Lauren later pays Reece a visit in prison, but what will he have to say to her?

The following day, Lauren is drawn into Betsy Swain's (Sydney Martin) chaos, when the teen has a go at Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) and Carla Connor (Alison King) for endangering her life.

Mum Lisa (Vicky Myers) tries to calm Betsy down, but she storms out.

Lauren finds Betsy destroying the contents of the florist van, blaming Tracy over Rob Donovan's (Marc Baylis) latest reign of terror.

Crash chaos! ITV

As Lauren tries to stop Betsy, Tracy approaches, and in a panic, Lauren drives off in the van with Betsy.

At the precinct, Lauren and Betsy look over the now smashed-up van.

But as Lauren admits that she never got her driver's licence and the police arrive, how much trouble will the girls find themselves in?

2. Debbie Webster fears the worst when baby Laila falls ill amid Dee-Dee Bailey news

Dee-Dee has some visitors. ITV

An apologetic Wes and Zoe call in to see Dee-Dee, and the meeting turns out to be very constructive.

Dee-Dee tells Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) that the two medics have agreed to push for extra training, focusing on Black maternity experiences.

Dee-Dee feels she's turned a corner, and decides to return to work.

But as the week continues, Dee-Dee is drawn into a worrying situation. Debbie is looking after baby Laila, Dee-Dee's newborn daughter who she has chosen to have adopted within the family.

Debbie worries she's made baby Laila ill. ITV

When she realises Laila has a temperature, Debbie tells Roy Cropper (David Neilson) that she's going to take the little one to the doctor, and a concerned Dee-Dee decides to go with them.

The hospital runs some tests and gets Laila's temperature down. But when Debbie notices the formula milk she gave her is for three-to-six-month-old babies, she believes the situation is all down to her, as she is awaiting a diagnosis for dementia.

Is Debbie to blame for this?

For support on Dee-Dee's experience, you can visit Birthrights, Motivational Mums Club and FivexMore.

Anyone affected by Debbie's storyline can visit Dementia UK or call its helpline on 0800 888 6678.

3. Dylan Wilson is goaded into attacking inmate Brody Michaelis

Dylan attacks Brody. ITV

On the street, Mick Michaelis (Joe Layton) threatens Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) that if he causes Brody any more trouble, there will be hell to pay.

Mick then invites Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) to join him and wife Lou (Farrel Hegarty) for tea, but Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) warns Gemma to steer clear of them.

At the STC, Brody goads Dylan with homophobic comments about Sean, until Dylan snaps and punches Brody, knocking him to the ground and kicking him.

What will the consequences be for Dylan?

Meanwhile, Sean hears Lou confirming tea with Gemma, and he's furious to find his friend and colleague siding with the enemy.

Gemma feels terrible, and when Chesney (Sam Aston) returns home and Gemma updates him on Mick and Sean, will Ches confront Mick?

4. Theo Silverton and Todd Grimshaw's affair rumbled?

Todd and Theo in Coronation Street. ITV

A downbeat Todd tells Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) that he believes Theo will never have the guts to tell his family the truth about his sexuality.

Theo's wife, Danielle (Natalie Anderson), tells George about Sarah flirting with Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) when she's supposed to be with Todd, and an amused George puts her straight about Todd's sexuality.

Furious, Danielle spots Sarah putting a comforting arm around Theo, and she accuses Sarah of having an affair with Theo.

How will Sarah react, knowing the truth about Todd and Theo?

Natalie Anderson as Danielle. ITV

Theo is later distraught, telling Todd that he has destroyed his family and he needs to fix it. Finding Sarah again, Danielle demands to know where Theo is, and an angry Sarah tells her she would be better off speaking to Todd.

In the factory, Theo packs up his tools and tells Todd they should stay out of each other's way from now on. But when Danielle arrives, will she catch the pair out?

Sarah, meanwhile, confides in Kit over her history with Todd, and when David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) learns that Sarah is dating Kit, he's fuming.

Are Sarah and Todd set for separate explosive showdowns over their love lives?

5. Christina Boyd puts scheme at risk amid Daisy Midgeley's exit plan

Daisy and Christina's plan continues. ITV

Jenny is thrilled when 'Dom' arrives at the Rovers, while Daisy is shocked. Christina explains this is all part of her plan, and when Dom makes a big sell that anyone who invests in his business could double their money, Jenny is tempted.

It's all part of her being catfished, and Christina and Daisy are thrilled when Jenny decides to invest.

Daisy is pleased that she'll get her hands on Jenny's money, and she tells oblivious Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) that an aunt of hers is giving her some money, and she wants to use it for them to start a new life away from Weatherfield. Will Daniel agree?

Daniel recognises Dom. ITV

Daisy and Christina are shocked to find that Dom has spent the night with Jenny, but she says they just spent the night talking.

As Daniel and Daisy arrive at the hotel for a couple's massage, Daniel is surprised to see Christina with Dom!

Will he uncover the truth?

6. Julie Carp gets love declaration and Eileen Grimshaw has relationship doubts

Julie offers Eileen some advice. ITV

Terminally ill Julie decides to use the fundraiser money on a trip to the Lakes.

In the café, Julie is in a lot of pain, and Roy gives her a heated wheat sack, explaining that his late wife Hayley (Julie Hesmondhalgh) swore by them.

Julie breaks down in tears, and when Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) confides his feelings for Julie to Roy, Roy urges him to tell Julie.

As the minibus breaks down and the group trip to the Lakes is cancelled, Julie says she's just happy to be around friends and family.

Ignoring George's advice to tread carefully, Brian declares his undying love to Julie, and says he wants to be by her side until the end.

Eileen is not happy with George for trying to sabotage Brian and Julie's last shot at happiness, and orders him to sleep on the sofa.

Eileen's doubts over her future with George grow, and Julie tells her she needs to be with someone who makes her heart sing, telling Eileen not to settle for second best.

Will Eileen break up with George? And will Julie reconcile with Brian?

Anyone affected by Julie's story can find support via Sarcoma UK or call their support line on freephone 0808 801 0401.

