Jenny will be seen desperately pleading with Daisy to reconsider her decision, while a heartfelt conversation with Daniel will play a crucial role in her final moments on the street.

You can watch the teaser right here now.

Meanwhile, Jordan has now spoken about her departure from the soap, and has teased that it might not be "goodbye forever", hinting that a return could well be on the cards in the future.

Jordan said: "I think it’s very bittersweet for Daisy to be leaving. Weatherfield has been her home for a while now and, early on, was giving her all the things she wanted – family, community, stability, people to love more than she perhaps loves herself – but it’s also been the source of so much trauma for her.

"As for me, I’m feeling really grateful for my years on the show and the people I’ve gotten to work with.

"Producer Kate has been so supportive about me wanting to go back out into the audition circuit and very generous with Daisy’s exit story, as she really wanted to do the character justice.

"Coronation Street is a very special building, and I have loved it. And it’s just goodbye for now, not goodbye forever."

Jordan's departure was first announced towards the start of this year, and since then her character Daisy has been through multiple dramatic and traumatic storylines.

