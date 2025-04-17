Michael arrived on the cobbles in the late 1990s and helped Jim walk again after a building site accident, but later had a dalliance with Jim's other half Liz which led to the couple splitting up.

Rickhards’s new character Dom Norwood looks set to similarly cause trouble, as he goes on a date with Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) next week and tells her about a business venture he’s involved in and persuades her to invest.

Jenny is unaware that Dom has secretly been hired by her stepdaughter Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) and Daisy's birth mother Christina Boyd (Amy Robbins) to con Jenny out of her money.

However, another twist ensues when Daisy finds out that Christina and Dom have been flirting behind her back, and she starts to worry that Daniel (Rob Mallard) will find out about the plot against Jenny and refuse to move away with her.

Dom's arrival will form part of Daisy’s upcoming exit storyline after the actress Charlotte Jordan quit the soap after five years.

Sally Ann Matthews as Jenny and Charlotte Jordan as Daisy in Coronation Street.

Speaking about her character and Daisy’s plot to get one against Jenny, Robbins previously told press: "It's brilliant. For the first time you see Daisy, when push comes to shove, relying on her flesh and blood to help her out a bit."

She continued: "Christina runs to her rescue to finally get revenge on Jenny, which she's always wanted to do.

"They're finally working together to undo Jenny, and that suits Christina down to the ground, that is right up her street."

She added: "Jenny probably has all the characteristics that she [Christina] would like to have.

"She would love to have that bond with her daughter but that's the price she paid [when] she left her. [Jenny also] took her husband! I don't think Christina's ever got over that. That's what this whole thing comes down to."

