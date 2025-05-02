Life in Weatherfield has rarely been quiet for Daisy, but the last few months saw a paternity drama involving her rival love interests Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts), a heartbreaking miscarriage, and a new feud with stepmother Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews).

In Wednesday’s episode, Daisy shopped her mum, Christina Boyd (Amy Robbins), for trying to con Jenny out of her money and contributed to Kit arresting Christina and holding her overnight, despite Daisy having been in on the scheme.

Daisy had previously been given an ultimatum by true love Daniel to stop her scheming, or their romance would be over, and she chose to end their relationship, leaving him heartbroken.

As Jenny feels her money is now safely tucked away in the bank and with Christina set to face justice, Daisy reveals that she plans to leave Weatherfield for a much-needed fresh start.

As Friday’s episode (2nd May 2025) arrives, Daisy is plotting her escape from the street, despite a panicked Jenny begging her stepdaughter not to leave.

However, Daisy remains a woman on a mission as she puts the final touches on her exit strategy, but the fly in the ointment proves to be Daniel as he confronts her in an emotional heart-to-heart.

How the pair part ways and whether there are further surprises for Daisy's loved ones as she leaves letters and gifts, but we shall keep these under wraps until viewers have seen the episode play out for themselves.

Despite Daisy’s exit, actress Charlotte Jordan has hinted that this isn’t a permanent goodbye to the feisty and glamorous character.

How do soulmates Daisy and Daniel part ways in Coronation Street? ITV

Jordan told ITV: "Producer Kate [Brooks] has been so supportive about me wanting to go back out into the audition circuit and very generous with Daisy’s exit story, as she really wanted to do the character justice.

"Coronation Street is a very special building, and I have loved it. And it’s just goodbye for now, not goodbye forever."

Speaking of new roles, Jordan has also confirmed a role in the iconic radio soap The Archers.

