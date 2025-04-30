"I am joining The Archers, which is really fun," she said, before adding that she starts "very soon".

She continued: "I can't say much about it, but the character will ruffle some feathers. That's what I can say."

Jordan's departure from Coronation Street was first announced towards the start of this year, and since then her character Daisy has been through multiple dramatic and traumatic storylines.

Her exit will air in May, and a few details regarding her exit storyline were revealed alongside a dramatic teaser earlier in April.

According to ITV, Daisy will be seen planning to embark on a new chapter on the other side of the world – but will do so leaving a void in the heart of Weatherfield and devastation in her wake.

Meanwhile, Jenny will be seen desperately pleading with Daisy to reconsider her decision, while a heartfelt conversation with Daniel will play a crucial role in her final moments on the street.

Recently, Jordan hinted that the door might remain open for a return to Weatherfield at some point later down the line, explaining: "Coronation Street is a very special building, and I have loved it. And it's just goodbye for now, not goodbye forever."

She also described Daisy's departure as "bittersweet" and further explained: "Weatherfield has been her home for a while now and, early on, was giving her all the things she wanted – family, community, stability, people to love more than she perhaps loves herself – but it’s also been the source of so much trauma for her."

