Out of options, Sean asked Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) if she could lend him £500, claiming he needed it for bills.

Glenda was unable to help, and the pressure was on when Sean called Brody's burner phone and tried to explain he couldn't get the money.

Sean with Dylan in Coronation Street.

Brody wasn't having any of it, so at Underworld, desperate Sean eyed the fundraiser box full of cash for terminally ill Julie Carp (Katy Cavanagh).

Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) was shocked when Julie's funds were found empty, and George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) relayed that Sean had asked Glenda for a hefty sum.

Sean later revealed to Eileen that, instead of paying up, his conscience had kicked in and he was returning the money to its rightful owner.

This left Dylan in trouble with a menacing Brody, while Sean was persuaded to report Brody - although he left out the part where he was bullied into smuggling in the phone.

As Brody kicked Dylan on the floor, a prison officer ordered Brody in for a chat with the director of the centre.

But Dylan, hauled in for questioning, lied that Brody hadn't done anything wrong.

In the visiting room, Sean was shocked to hear that Dylan had made him look like a liar.

But Dylan brutally branded his dad a waste of space, reminding Sean that he now had a target on his back. Will Sean be in danger?

