Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) has a big question for partner Cathy Matthews (Melanie Hill), while Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) has house and wedding trouble to contend with! Gail Rodwell's (Helen Worth) concerns over mum Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) are reignited, while Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) believes a curse is active...

The repercussions of Imran Habeeb's (Charlie de Melo) death continue on the cobbles, as his wife Toyah (Georgia Taylor) is still under suspicion. Meanwhile, Abi Webster (Sally Carman) faces another court hearing to decide the future of her baby son Alfie. But stepson Jack (Kyran Bowes) gets a shock amid all the drama.

Here's your guide to what is coming up in Coronation Street from 13th - 17th June 2022.

1. Is Toyah a killer?

ITV

As Imran's funeral takes place, Toyah gives a heartfelt eulogy. She explains that she wishes Imran had survived the crash instead of her, but Imran's friends Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) and Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) aren't convinced by her words. Later, Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) warns Toyah of an allegation from Adam, adding that he has been questioned about her scheme with Eva's daughter Susie.

Toyah heads to the police station to talk to DS Swain, but asserts that she never intended to kill her husband or herself. Her sister Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) is desperate to support her - but is Toyah telling the truth, and will she be heading to prison?

2. Will Abi be reunited with Alfie?

Abi and Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) hear that she must reapply for custody of her baby boy next week - and the next hearing has already been set. In the waiting room, Abi's frustrations lead her to slate the judicial system to a nearby woman. But as they enter the court, she's horrified to learn that the judge is the very same woman!

Convinced she's destroyed her chances with Alfie, Abi listens as the local authority solicitor reels off a list of her failing as a mum. Will Alfie be put back into the car system, or can Abi fight to bring him home for good?

3. Jack learns a shocking truth

ITV

As Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) urges brother Kevin to think over whether he is truly happy to raise another man's child in Alfie, his own son Jack overhears their conversation. As talk turns to how Jack was conceived as a result of an affair Kevin had with Tyrone Dobbs' (Alan Halsall) late wife Molly, Jack is stunned.

The youngster struggles to take in this bombshell, but is still able to wish Abi and his dad good luck at the custody hearing. Will Jack reveal what he knows to Kevin, or bottle it up? It's certainly not the ideal way to find out how you came into the world. Poor Jack!

4. Brian proposes to Cathy

ITV

With Brian still set on starting a new life with Cathy in Cornwall, Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) senses that Cathy is less than keen. She advises Brian to try a more romantic approach, so he suggests to Cathy that they tie the knot! Evelyn later encourages Cathy to talk to Brian about her doubts, but instead, she accepts his proposal.

Events inevitably spiral, but Brian eventually tells Cathy he wants to forge ahead with a move to Cornwall - even putting an offer on a house there. How will Cathy react? Will she really commit to their new life together?

5. Trouble for Fiz

ITV

Phill Whittaker (Jamie Kenna) admits to Fiz that their new house now needs rewiring, as it's a death trap. As her ex Tyrone invites her and their daughters to stay with him, Phill agrees, saying it's for the best. Amid that drama, which sounds stressful enough on its own, there's the matter of the upcoming nuptials.

Phill announces that his mum Mimi (Margot Leicester) will be attending their wedding after all. But when he adds that Mimi wants to be involved in the preparations, Fiz puts her foot down. His mother is welcome to the wedding, she explains, but she's a guest - she doesn't want Mimi's influence on the big day. Will Fiz's plans go without a hitch?

6. Gail worries for Audrey

Gail has previously expressed concerns over mum Audrey's heavy drinking - and next week when she spots the amount of empty wine bottles in the recycling bin, Gail confides in daughter-in-law Shona that she is worried Audrey is drinking too much.

As the woman in question is found searching the cupboards for wine, Shona tells her Gail has hidden it. Does Audrey have a problem with alcohol? And can Gail's methods get through to her, or will she ultimately end up pushing her mother further away?

7. Are the Platts haunted?

The short answer to this loaded question is yes - of course they are! This is the family that once had a body buried under the floor (remember Max's evil biological father Callum Logan?) and even earlier than that, they were kidnapped by serial killer Richard Hillman, who was married to unsuspecting Gail. Even when they were free of villainous presences, the clan haven't had an easy time!

Next week, Shona attempts to relax; and Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) uses crystals and incense candles to help. When Bernie picks up an ornament that Gail brought back from Thailand, she says it's responsible for the negative energy in the house and that they should get rid of it. David is sceptical, but Shona agrees with Bernie. How will Gail react? And are the Platts really cursed? Most likely, but that probably has more to do with the Soap Gods than a souvenir!

