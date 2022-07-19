Elsewhere, Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) is also keeping secrets, and Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) is desperate to fix her money woes. Where will that lead her? Phill Whittaker (Jamie Kenna) appears to be moving on, hopefully allowing the newly-reunited Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) to do the same.

Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) is in for a dramatic week on the Coronation Street cobbles, as ongoing pressures lead to an explosive moment! Meanwhile, Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) is behaving very suspiciously, but will Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) notice that something isn't quite right? And teen Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) finds that her fresh start may not be running as smoothly as she hoped.

Here's all you need to know about what to expect on Corrie from 25th - 29th July 2022.

6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Kevin snaps as he loses control

Kevin loses it during a trying week (ITV)

As he juggles several responsibilities, life seems to be getting to Kevin next week. He plans to attend son Jack's (Kyran Bowes) end of year presentation at school, but Tyrone reminds him that Stephen Reid's (Todd Boyce) car needs fixing first. Little does Kev know that his son is being bullied, given the nickname 'Spanner' by a classmate for having 'two dads' as mechanics - until he receives a call telling him that Jack has punched the boy, Nathan.

Jack explains that Nathan mocked him after finding out that Tyrone initially thought he was Jack's dad. Jack and Kevin end up in a row as the youngster admits he's not looking forward to stepmum Abi's (Sally Carman) return home, as his dad barely has any time for him already. New apprentice Aaron offers to lighten Kevin's workload by helping with Stephen's Jaguar, leaving him grateful. Later, Kevin is interviewed by the social worker about Abi and Alfie, and Jack sulks as he watches his dad try to impress her.

At the garage, Stephen picks up his car - but when it breaks down he heads back for a shouting match. As Kevin gets to work on the car he is inundated with calls from Jack and Abi, and Stephen threatens to take his business elsewhere. Feeling the pressure, Kevin picks up a wrench and starts smashing up the vehicle. What happens next?

2. What secret is Stu hiding?

Stu tries to reconnect with his daughter (ITV)

Stu isn't happy with Yasmeen's interference when he learns she has found his daughter Bridget's address. But as Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) urges Stu to get in touch with Bridget, he relents. He arrives at her home and knocks on the door, but Bridget panics and tells him to leave. Stu pleads with her to hear him out, assuring her he never hurt anyone. Later, he apologises to Yasmeen and lies that the address she gave him was wrong...

There's happier news for Stu when Yasmeen makes it clear she is only interested in him despite Stephen's flirting. And as the week continues, his old mate Glen arrives at Speed Daal. He confides in Stu that he's short of money and struggling with hunger; and Yasmeen spots Stu putting £20 in the till to pay for his food. She comments on his kind nature, and when he suggests they sell the restaurant's leftovers at a cheap price for people in need, Yasmeen loves the idea. Stu calls a meeting with other locals to plan the venture - but what is he hiding amid this good deed?

3. Summer's holiday confession

Will Summer's romance last? (ITV)

Next week, Summer tells Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) that she's standing firm in her choice not to go to university. He's disappointed as she starts searching for a job, and Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan) puts in a good word for her at the factory. As a result, Carla Barlow (Alison King) interviews Summer and offers her a job as PA. She's nervous on her first day, with Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) trying to put her at ease while Beth Sutherland (Lisa George) makes snide comments.

Later, boyfriend Aaron tells Summer he has been attacked by some lads, showing her his bruises. She is shocked, and there's more unrest on the way when the couple begin to get intimate at the flat, only for Summer to push Aaron away and send him home. When she meets up to explain, she tells him she really likes him, but can't bear for him to see her body. How will Aaron react, and what will come of his sudden beating earlier in the week?

4. Audrey continues to lie to her family

Audrey has had another stint in hospital (ITV)

With Audrey still keeping her latest hospital stay a secret, she is visited by a psychiatry liaison officer who gently asks her why she took so many sleeping pills. Later, she leaves the hospital and is delighted to hear that son Stephen is back on the cobbles. But granddaughter Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) is worried when Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) reveals he saw Audrey at the hospital.

As the week progresses, Audrey tells grandson Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) she doesn't want to reopen her old salon following her family's birthday gift of renting it back for her. Audrey is apologetic for messing everyone around and knows they all meant well - but why is she still lying about her situation? Will her loved ones find out what's really going on?

5. Debbie hopes to solve her crisis

Can Debbie rescue her finances? (ITV)

With Debbie still uncertain as to how she's going to compensate Ed over being electrocuted at the hotel, she admits to her partner - and Ed's brother - Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan), that she's struggling. Ronnie suggests themed nights at the Bistro to bring in more money, and Debbie is soon putting up posters for a Psychic Night and Casino Night. But business partner Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) is not keen.

As Debbie and Ronnie set up the first event night, Leanne worries it's all a con. Meanwhile, Debbie tells Ronnie that her finances are worse than she let on - she feels she only has two options: to declare herself bankrupt or pull off an insurance scam. Ronnie assures her it won't come to that, but when she hears Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) telling the psychic he's low on funds and riddled with debt, Debbie comes up with a new plan. What exactly is she about to rope Ryan in on?

6. Has Phill finally given up on Fiz?

Will it be happy ever after for this family? (ITV)

When Phill hands the signed annulment forms over to Fiz, she and Tyrone take their family out for a celebratory meal. It seems Fiz and Tyrone can now dare to hope for a happy future - but this is still soapland! Are their troubles really over, and is this really the last we'll see of Phill?

Meanwhile, young Hope (Isabella Flanagan) spots several messages on her tablet from someone called 'Mad Dog'. She chats to Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) about the mystery person, and Sam thinks the stranger fancies Hope! Who is Mad Dog, and what does he want?

