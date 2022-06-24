Earlier this week, Audrey suffered a nasty fall in the barbers amid her drinking binges - and thanks to her proclamations that she was moving back to her own home, no one in the family realised that she was missing all night.

Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) told Gail to leave the hospital in the aftermath of her accident in tonight's Coronation Street (24th June).

As the latest instalment of the ITV soap began, Audrey was barely conscious as she lay trapped beneath the motorbike in the salon. A passing Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) and Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) luckily heard Audrey's weak cries, and as Brian fled to get help, Audrey's son Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce, who reprises the role for the first time in 15 years) emerged from a taxi.

Stephen listened to Elaine's description of someone in trouble in the building, and he spotted his mother through the door. Stephen managed to get inside the salon and was soon by Audrey's side.

As Gail and the rest of the clan arrived to find Audrey being bundled into the ambulance, they were shocked to see Stephen there with her. He hopped into the vehicle, leaving his half-sister to make her own way to the hospital.

While doctors informed them that Audrey was having a scan, Stephen angrily confronted Gail over what he perceived as her neglecting their mother. Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) had called her uncle and explained that Audrey was drinking too much, and gave him the impression that Gail's efforts were only making matters worse.

This left Gail annoyed, and she and Stephen continued to bicker as she pointed out that she had been there for Audrey all this time, yet he was constantly abroad and still managed to retain the title of favourite.

Eventually, the siblings reached a state of peace as they reminisced, and were finally able to visit Audrey as she awoke from her ordeal.

Audrey was delighted to see Stephen; but despite Gail's gentle approach, Audrey was not happy to see her daughter. She soon demanded that Gail left, and she complied, heartbroken over Audrey's harsh words. Will they ever make amends?

