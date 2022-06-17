As dad Kevin (Michael Le Vell) and step-mum Abi (Sally Carman) prepared to attend a hearing to determine the future of Abi's baby son Alfie, Kevin's sister Debbie (Sue Devaney) quizzed him about taking on the little boy.

There was a very unpleasant bombshell in store for poor Jack Webster (Kyran Bowes) in tonight's Coronation Street (17th June), as he learned the truth about the circumstances around his birth.

She reminded him all about the affair that resulted in Jack's existence - as if he could forget! But as a nearby Jack overheard, he was horrified to hear that his mum Molly (Vicky Binns) had actually been married to his dad's best friend Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) at the time.

Until now, all Jack really knew was that his mum had died when he was just a baby. He confronted Kevin over what he had heard, and Kevin felt terrible as Jack rushed out of the house. While Kev confided in Abi, Jack approached Tyrone at the garage, who asked if he was alright. Jack found it difficult to comprehend, wondering why Ty would care after everything that had happened.

Tyrone was surprised to learn what Jack had found out, and the pair had a frank heart-to-heart, with young actor Bowes delivering one of his strongest performances. Tyrone admitted that Molly's affair with Kevin had hurt him deeply, but he had eventually recovered from it and encouraged Kevin not to tell Jack. He then persuaded Jack to return home to support his dad and Abi on such a big day, and a calmer Jack maturely told Kevin they could talk later.

It was quite the shock for the youngster, but you may be wondering exactly what transpired between Kevin and Molly, and how on earth Tyrone managed to forgive and (almost) forget! So read on for a reminder.

Kyran Bowes plays Jack Webster in Coronation Street (ITV)

What happened between Kevin Webster and Molly Dobbs in Coronation Street?

By the time Kevin embarked on yet another affair, he was on his second marriage to Sally (Sally Dynevor), the mother of his two daughters Rosie (Helen Flanagan) and Sophie (Brooke Vincent). It should be noted that Sally herself had a few affairs of her own; but there was a bigger twist alongside Kevin's latest betrayal.

In 2009, he grew attracted to Molly, who as we know was married to his pal Tyrone. They began seeing each other behind their spouses' backs, and Kevin fell in love with Molly. She revealed she felt the same way, and on Christmas Day they each planned to come clean to Sally and Tyrone so they could start a new life together. But as Kev sat down with Sal, he was stunned when she broke down in tears and told him she had breast cancer.

Kevin pledged his support and frantically contacted Molly to tell her not to say anything to Tyrone - he wasn't leaving Sally. Kevin reacted coldly to the revelation that Molly was pregnant, and although she didn't know who the father was she stayed with Tyrone, letting him believe that Jack was his son. Kevin rejected Molly a second time, but in late 2010 she left Tyrone, saying he wasn't the baby's father without revealing Kevin's involvement.

Molly took Jack into the corner shop, at which point a tram crashed leaving her severely injured. In a live instalment for Corrie's 50th anniversary (featuring a masterclass performance from star Dynevor) Sally stayed with a dying Molly while Jack was rescued, but was devastated when Molly's last words exposed her affair with Kevin.

With his marriage to Sally over for good, Tyrone finally realised Kevin was Jack's dad, and the latter eventually took on Jack's care. It took a while for the two men to resolve their issues, but their friendship resumed - and Kevin should really count himself lucky that Tyrone is still looking out for him to this day!

