However, Dynevor keeps in touch with her Corrie family members and even had lunch together.

The actress told Inside Soap: "There was a point where Brooke came over with Mexx and Helen came over with her two little girls and we had lunch together.

"I said to them, 'I can't believe you're in my house with your children when I've known you since you were babies!' Every time I speak to Helen and Brooke I say, 'Have you told Corrie you would like to come back yet?'"

Dynevor suggested it would be great to have Flanagan and Vincent back for Sally and Tim Metcalfe's wedding, if they should ever choose to remarry.

"It would make both mine and Sally's day," she said.

On-screen, Sally is in the middle of the soap's biggest storyline, as she discovers a different side to her evil father-in-law, Geoff (Ian Bartholomew).

Coronation Street's Sally becomes suspicious of Geoff in the coming weeks

At the moment, he is getting away with the barrage of abuse he gave to his wife, Yasmeen (Shelley King).

In the coming weeks, Sally is going to be increasingly suspicious of Geoff and decides to ban him from coming into the house.

Tim is obviously shocked, as it's his father she is on about, but when push comes to shove, he has a change of heart, too.

But will Yasmeen ever get justice for everything she's gone through?

