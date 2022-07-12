Audrey Roberts's (Sue Nicholls) birthday celebrations turn sour - but what is she hiding? Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) wants to help engineer a reunion for Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows), and Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) has serious financial worries following recent discoveries.

There's a frightening ordeal on the way for Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson), and Gary Windass (Mikey North) is soon heading off to the rescue! Phill Whittaker (Jamie Kenna) is close to discovering the truth about new wife Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine); while Ken Barlow (William Roache) has an encounter with ex-lover Wendy Papadopoulos (Roberta Kerr), and Abi Webster (Sally Carman) welcomes some happy news after such a turbulent year .

Here's what you can expect in Coronation Street from 18th - 22nd July 2022.

7 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Gary comes to Kelly's rescue

ITV

Following Kelly's recent attempts to pay back her dodgy dad Rick's clients, she found herself trapped when a man called Ross called his pal and they led her to a dark cellar. Gary and wife Maria Connor (Maria Longchambon) realise Kelly is missing, and when Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) tells Gary what Kelly has been up to, Gary panics. Kelly's captor, Kieron, hands her phone over and instructs her to text Gary saying she's OK - but smart Kelly types to let her late mum know she's safe, which of course raises the alarm.

Kieron tells her he wants the rest of her dad's money, and calls Gary from her phone with a threat - bring £50k if he wants Kelly back alive. Gary manages to scrape together nearly half of that, and heads off to meet the kidnapper. He hands over the cash but the men continue with their threats; but little do they know Gary placed a tracker in the bag of cash which leads him to Kelly. When Kieron arrives with a crowbar, a fight breaks out, leaving Kelly shocked over what Gary is capable of. What will Gary do? And will the pair escape?

2. Will Phill learn of Fiz and Tyrone's reunion?

ITV

Having ended up joining Phill on the honeymoon, Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) returns and tells Fiz that they aren't any further forward - whenever he tried to discuss the circumstances of Fiz's split from Phill, Phill got upset. Later, Fiz and Tyrone attend their first couples' therapy session; while Phill remains oblivious over their reunion and, when Fiz lets slip that she likes a man in uniform, he arrives at the factory dressed as Richard Gere from An Officer and a Gentleman. he tries to lift Fiz, much to her horror, but puts his back out!

At A&E, Phill admits defeat and agrees to an annulment of their marriage. But when Fiz meets him later in the week, Phill asks her to join him in a couple's therapy session - and it turns out to be the same therapist she's seeing with Tyrone! When Phill realises he has left his phone at the therapist's and heads over there just as Fiz and Ty are in a session, will Phill discover their deceit? Wise words from Evelyn Plummer (Dame Maureen Lipman) come close to persuading Phill to sign the annulment form - until a goodbye chat with Fiz's daughter Hope (Isabella Flanagan) puts things in a different light. What will Phill do next?

3. Ken comes face to face with ex Wendy

ITV

When Wendy gives Abi the details of her past with Ken, Abi advises her to go and see him and make amends. Abi also promises that she'll deal with Ken's furious daughter Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford), and she steers her friend towards the café while Wendy stops by at the house. But how will Ken react?

Remember, the last time he saw Wendy, she invited him over to stay at her place and lied to his beloved wife Deirdre (Anne Kirkbride) that they had reignited their affair. Will Ken be willing to forgive and forget after everything that happened - and how much more fury will Tracy inflict after their initial run-in? She's incensed to spot Wendy with her dad and marches over ready for a fight, so what happens next is anyone's guess...

4. Good news for Abi

ITV

Abi has a reason to smile next week, as she enjoys a visit with husband Kevin (Michael Le Vell). Kevin is busy tidying the house for the occasion and disappoints son Jack (Kyran Bowes) when he has no time to help him with his leavers' presentation for school. Poor Jack feels left out, while Abi brings baby Alfie to see him and Kevin.

Abi reveals that all being well, she and Alfie can move back in the following week. Kevin is overcome with emotion, but will he realise how neglected Jack feels? And are things finally looking up for Abi after such a traumatic time?

5. Audrey's secret

ITV

Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) and son David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) have both planned separate surprises for Audrey's birthday. But she isn't interested and claims she won't be attending the family meal. Eventually she changes her mind, but is left underwhelmed on the day. When the clan take her to her old salon, revealing they've signed a rental agreement with Debbie so she can take ownership again, how will Audrey react?

Gail calls her mum, worrying that she didn't seem herself; and Audrey assures her she just needs a good night's sleep. But she doesn't mention that at that moment, she's actually lying in a hospital bed. What's happened? Will Audrey open up to her loved ones?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

6. Will Stu's daughter be found?

ITV

When Zeedan Nazir (Qasim Akhtar) gets an invitation to join a pal in Athens, Stu offers to cover for him at Speed Daal, revealing his own happy memories in Athens. But when Zeedan's grandmother Yasmeen hears Stu chatting about family holidays of the past, she implores him to try and track down his daughter.

As Yasmeen admits to Zeedan that she's taken it upon herself to try and find Stu's daughter, is she making a mistake and overstepping the mark? As granddaughter Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) recently pointed out, they don't know what really happened between Stu and his family. Will his daughter be traced?

7. Debbie's money woes

ITV

After the previous week's accident, Debbie is stressed as she tells partner Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) that dodgy Ray Crosby (Mark Frost) cancelled the professional indemnity insurance, meaning the hotel won't be protected against the claim Ronnie's brother Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) and wife Aggie (Lorna Laidlaw) made over the accident.

At the hospital, Debbie hands the pair a cheque, but Aggie tells her it's nowhere near enough money and that she should hire a lawyer, as they've already hired Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson). Debbie and Ronnie are stunned, and backed into a corner, Debbie later offers Ed compensation in the sum of £30k. Aggie tells her she's got two weeks to pay up. Will Debbie be able to keep her word?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.