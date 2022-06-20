Coronation Street's Abi learns of Wendy's sordid affair

Viewers saw Abi finally reunited with her baby son Alfie last week after months of turmoil, which saw her son's father Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) frame her for drug use in order to win custody. When Imran died following a car crash , Abi applied to the courts once more and attended yet another hearing.

A scandal surrounded Abi Webster (Sally Carman) in tonight's Coronation Street (20th June) - but this time it wasn't her own!

Abi was overjoyed when, after a lapse which saw her mouth off to the judge, she was given the opportunity to prove herself as a mother. This meant she would be moving to the home of a care worker for a while to be supervised with her child - and the foster carer turned out to be Wendy Papadopoulos (Roberta Kerr).

Formerly known as Wendy Crozier, she was visibly uncomfortable when Abi revealed she was from Coronation Street; and tonight Abi learned exactly why!

As the two women took Alfie for a visit, Abi embraced husband Kevin (Michael Le Vell), who remarked that Wendy seemed familiar to him. Abi told him about Wendy's odd behaviour since they arrived on the cobbles, but it wasn't until Abi bumped into friend Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) that the truth came out.

Tracy unleashed her famous fury (ITV)

Tracy was furious to see Wendy alongside her, and wasted little time in shouting abuse at her father's former lover. Tracy warned Abi that Wendy was not to be trusted, before warning Wendy not to come back, issuing one last threat for good measure!

Abi had no success in trying to calm the situation down as she stared at Tracy in shock; but she later quizzed Wendy once they were back at the flat. Wendy briefly outlined her past with Ken Barlow (William Roache), which long-time fans know dates back to the 1980s. Abi couldn't believe her ears, but given the run-in with Tracy, will Wendy be keen to head back to the Street any time soon?

There's sure to be a moment when Ken spots his ex-lover, otherwise, let's face it – what would be the point of the character's comeback? So will all hell break loose for Wendy?

