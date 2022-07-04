Coronation Street's Kelly Neelan learns the truth about her father

Rick (Greg Wood) was killed back in 2019 during a showdown with Gary Windass (Mikey North) – and the latter is now an oblivious Kelly's guardian after her mum Laura (Kel Allen) confessed to killing Rick before her death in order to protect her daughter.

In upcoming scenes in the ITV soap, Kelly – who has been given a huge windfall of cash that her father only had through his brutal mistreatment of others – attempts to put right to Rick's wrongs by returning the money to his ex-clients one by one.

Kelly (Millie Gibson) has no idea who really killed her dodgy dad

Pal Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) spots her with a wad of cash and when she confides in him, he offers his support. But Aadi worries that she could be putting herself at risk. Is he right?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about the storyline, Gibson sheds some light on how Kelly is feeling about her dad's secret life.

"I think she was his little princess and probably the only person he truly cared for, I believe," she says. "And she could ask for anything and he'd do it. But even though she knew what he did, she didn't care about all that. She loved him no matter what.

"And I think that's why she felt ironically, safer with him than anyone. And that's why it was so heartbreaking for that image of a dad to be turned around."

Kelly and Aadi in Coronation Street

Gibson adds that although Kelly still loves her dad, she now wants to find some kind of redemption for him.

"I think she wants to sort of redeem her dad's work in any way she can," she continues. "Like when she was passed down the money from him, she repeatedly called it like dirty blood money. So I think [it's] her way of paying back all the wrongs her dad committed.

"I know it won't save the people that are too late, but it could save the ones that still have a chance because, you know, she always believes in second chances."

Given that Kelly has been given a second chance in Weatherfield after being involved in the killing of Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) last year, it makes sense that she wants to help those who are struggling as much as she has in the past.

As for whether Kelly will be able to achieve her goal this time around, you'll just have to tune in to find out.

