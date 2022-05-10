Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) takes drastic measures to deal with his intimacy issues, while Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan) gets himself into hot water yet again. Troublesome teen Max Turner (Paddy Bever) must face up to his actions as adoptive dad David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) reveals his fate. Daniel Osbourne's (Rob Mallard) own involvement in what happened to niece Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) is also still facing scrutiny.

There's another sizeable dose of drama on the way as we return to the cobbles - as Abi Webster (Sally Carman) continues to fight back against Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) in the battle for their baby son Alfie . Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) also has a tough week ahead when she encounters someone who recognises her from a dark time in her life.

There's also a moment of reflection as two unlikely characters come together to remember a difficult day.

Here's all you need to know about Coronation Street for the week of 16th - 20th May 2022.

1. Abi plots against Imran

ITV

As Imran and wife Toyah (Georgia Taylor) gather to celebrate Alfie's naming ceremony with their loved ones, the little boy's mum Abi arrives. She takes the opportunity to snap some pictures of her son, and later has a secret meeting with old contact, Matty. Handing him some envelopes, Abi asks him to work his magic.

As the week progresses, Toyah allows Abi to take Alfie for a walk. Imran is not happy and confronts Abi. In Victoria Garden, Abi calls Matty and agrees to wait a week for the fake passports he's arranging for her. Will she really flee with her son?

2. Fiz's past is exposed

ITV

As she joins partner Phill Whittaker (Jamie Kenna) and his friends Graham and Angela for a meal, Fiz is stunned when Graham recognises her from her trial several years ago. He explains that he was a solicitor for the prosecution, and Fiz later tells her ex Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) that she hasn't told Phill about her murderous ex-husband John. Will Fiz tell Phill the truth?

Later, Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) is fascinated to hear about Fix's connection to the serial killer, and she is left feeling humiliated. But there's perhaps worse to come when Tyrone spots Phill handing a man a large envelope, when he said he would be away in Leeds. What is going on?

3. Tim's risky move

ITV

When Tim wins a night at the hotel in a raffle held by Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney), he orders some erectile dysfunction tablets to take on his romantic getaway with wife Sally (Sally Dynevor). But Tim ignores the warning about heart conditions on the label. Just as he and Sally are getting romantic at the hotel, Tim falls ill and confesses to taking the tablet.

Sally calls an ambulance for Tim, and as he recovers later in the week he overhears Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) mentioning the failed night away to Sally. Jumping to the wrong conclusion, Tim throws a punch at Ronnie. What's next for Tim and Sally after this misunderstanding?

4. Jacob in trouble?

ITV

Still living together in the flat, Amy and boyfriend Jacob worry when the boiler breaks down. When Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) comments that she has left boss Tracy Barlow's (Kate Ford) order book for the florists at home, Jacob spots an opportunity.

Offering to pick it up for Mary, Jacob heads to Eileen Grimshaw's (Sue Cleaver) house where he helps himself to her shower. But as Eileen arrives home, she's shocked to find Jacob in only a towel. She screams, threatening to call the police. Can Jacob get out of trouble this time?

Read more:

5. Max's fresh start?

ITV

After his arrest for spiking Amy's drink, Max has been left fearing what will happen next. He's already been expelled from the school, and next week David and Shona (Julia Goulding) break the news that Max must attend a Pupil Referral Unit for a year as punishment for his crimes.

Surprisingly, Max returns from his first day at the new school on a high. Does this mean he is finally taking responsibility for his behaviour, and is he ready to turn over a new leaf for good? Or might Max have fallen in with an even worse crowd at the unit?

6. Daniel faces family fury

ITV

Tracy and Amy are unimpressed when they find Ken Barlow (William Roache) in good spirits with son Daniel - despite the fact that Daniel keep quiet over what Max did to Amy. Tracy responds by suggesting she could report Daniel to his boss Mrs Crawshaw (Carla Mendonça), and decides to try and recruit David to help sabotage her brother's job.

Will David agree to join in her crusade? As Tracy remains furious at Ken for siding with Daniel, Daniel decides to give up teaching after a number of mistakes. David is thrilled to hear this news, and as Daniel confides in pal Nicky Wheatley (Kimberly Hart-Simpson), Nicky suggests they could become a couple. How will he respond?

7. An anniversary is marked

ITV

Five years on from the bombing at Manchester Arena, which killed 22 people and injured over 1,000 in May 2017, Coronation Street will mark the anniversary on-screen. Fans will recall that a plaque features in Victoria Garden which honours the victims.

Next week, rivals Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) and Eileen will put aside their differences to pay their respects as they lay flowers on the memorial bench. The poignant scene should see a change of pace amid the character-based drama, as we take time to reflect on the events of 22nd May 2017.

