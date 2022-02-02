Daniel Osbourne is devastated when he's accused of lying after Max’s fall in Coronation Street tonight (Wednesday 2nd February).

Could there be more trouble on the horizon for Daniel?

The pair locked horns recently in the ITV soap after Max accused the teacher of having an inappropriate relationship with his crush Summer Spellman.

Although things seemed to have died down between the two, Daniel was furious to discover that Max had broken into his flat during Tuesday night’s episode (1st February), and even more shocked to realise he’d damaged precious clay imprints of Daniel, Bertie and Sinead’s hands.

As a devastated Daniel shoved the youngster out of his flat, things took a disastrous turn as Max tripped and tumbled down the stairs.

In scenes set to air tonight, Daniel will be forced to deal with the fallout from the incident, which he continues to insist was an accident.

However, Max's dad David is immediately sceptical and accosts the teacher on the cobbles to brandish Daniel a liar.

Viewers will see a frazzled Lydia intervene before things escalate between David and Daniel, while Daisy watches on from afar with concern.

Later, Daisy calls by at Daniel’s flat to check on him but, when she asks whether he’s hiding something, Daniel is hurt – and a row ensues.

It’s not long before the mood shifts and the pair are sharing a passionate embrace, but they leap apart when Lydia enters.

Later, Mrs Crawshaw summons Daniel to school to talk about the Max incident.

Daniel is relieved when she accepts that he didn’t shove Max and invites him to apply for a permanent post at the end of his placement.

David and Shona are floored when they get wind of the news, but will they let it go?

Actor Rob Mallard, who plays Daniel in the ITV soap, has hinted that his character, who has already shoved his father Ken down the stairs during a row over Sinead in 2017, could return to some “dark places” in the fallout from the incident.

"It's not the first time something's happened with Daniel at the top of a flight of stairs! It's becoming his thing," he explained.

"He's been to some dark places and he doesn't want to go back to them ever again.

"A lot of that was over Sinead – when he pushed Ken [Barlow] it was over Sinead, so the fact that Max comes in and breaks something of Sinead's is one of those triggers that takes him right back there. I think it does worry Daniel how much Max is able to get a rise out of him."

Elsewhere tonight, Sarah’s underwhelmed when Adam buys her a smart oven as a birthday present, and Rita tries to persuade Audrey to put their quarrel to bed by giving her a new hairdo, but will her plan work?