Coronation Street schedule changes due to FA Cup coverage

Coronation Street typically airs two half-hour episodes at 7:30pm and 8:30pm on Mondays and Wednesdays and one episode on Fridays, but the Weatherfield favourite’s schedule will look slightly different this week.

ITV has announced some key changes to the Coronation Street schedule this week thanks to its continuing coverage of the 2022 Emirates FA Cup.

The popular soap will be forced off air on Friday 4th February to make way for a clash between Manchester United and Middlesbrough as the FA Cup kicks off its fourth round.

To make up for Coronation Street’s absence on Friday, ITV will air an hour-long episode on Tuesday and two half-hour episodes on Wednesday.

However, fans will be relieved to hear that Coronation Street will air as usual on Monday, with two half-hour episodes.

Here’s everything you need to know about Coronation Street’s schedule shake-up for 31st January – 4th February 2022.

Coronation Street schedule changes: When is the ITV soap on this week?

Monday 7:30pm and 8:30pm – Half-hour episodes

Tuesday 8pm – One hour show

Wednesday 7:30pm and 8:30pm – Half-hour episodes

Friday – No show

What’s happening in Coronation Street this week?

The ongoing feud between teacher Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and his student Max Turner (Paddy Bever) is set to come to a nasty head this week, ending in violence and increasing the rift between their families, Corrie spoilers have revealed.

In addition, Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) puts his career on the line to cover up for Faye Windass (Ellie Leach), Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) struggles to deal with her daughter Hope’s bad behaviour and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) reacts badly (to say the least) to the news that her girlfriend Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) is applying to go to university in Glasgow.

Elsewhere, Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) and Rita Tanner’s (Barbara Knox) feud continues following late Norris’s shocking revelation.

