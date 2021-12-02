FA Cup fixtures on TV 2021/22: Watch games live, draw details, dates and more

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The magic of the FA Cup returns this weekend with the second round of matches and a host of exciting encounters to savour on the BBC and ITV.

Football fans across the nation, whether they’re die-hards or casuals, love nothing more than a giant-killing.

The early rounds may not boast any Premier League or Championship titans just yet but there are still big scalps to be taken in front of expectant crowds and the glare of the TV cameras.

National League Gateshead welcome one-time Premier League side Charlton to the Gateshead International Stadium with their eyes fixed on hauling down the League One unit.

A number of games will be shown live on TV in every round and made very accessible for fans across the land.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete FA Cup fixtures on TV schedule including every game you can watch live in the UK, and we’ll keep you updated throughout the whole season.

Which FA Cup games are on TV?

There are six FA Cup games shown live on TV in the second round, spanning four days from Friday to Monday.

The first tie of the weekend is arguably the pick of the bunch as former Premier League side – now in League One – Charlton head to the North East to face National League Gateshead.

Salford City take on Chesterfield in another intriguing tie, while St Alban’s City’s trip to Boreham Wood is being aired live on Monday night.

Scroll down to see the full list of games including all the kick-off times and televised matches.

How to watch FA Cup fixtures on TV

Great news for all! BBC and ITV boast joint exclusivity over the FA Cup TV rights from this season until 2024/25, meaning if there’s an FA Cup match listed on TV, everyone can watch it (so long as you have a TV licence).

The BBC will show 18 matches this season, while ITV will show more than 20 as domestic football returns to the broadcaster.

Check out the selected games below.

FA Cup fixtures 2021/22

Second round

All UK time.

Friday 3rd December

Rotherham United v Stockport County (7:45pm)

Gateshead v Charlton Athletic (7:45pm) ITV4 / ITV Hub

Saturday 4th December

Buxton v Morecambe (12:45pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Bristol Rovers v Sutton United (3pm)

Burton Albion v Port Vale (3pm)

Lincoln City v Hartlepool United (3pm)

Wimbledon v Cheltenham Town (3pm)

Leyton Orient v Tranmere Rovers (3pm)

Cambridge United v Exeter City (3pm)

Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield (3pm)

Walsall v Swindon Town (3pm)

Carlisle United v Shrewsbury Town (3pm)

Ipswich Town v Barrow (3pm)

Portsmouth v Harrogate Town (3pm)

Yeovil Town v Stevenage (5:30pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Sunday 5th December

Rochdale v Plymouth Argyle (12:15pm) ITV / ITV Hub

Colchester United v Wigan (12:30pm)

Kidderminster Harriers v Halifax Town (4pm)

Salford City v Chesterfield (5:15pm) ITV4 / ITV Hub

Monday 6th December

Boreham Wood v St Alban’s City (7:45pm) ITV4 / ITV Hub

When is the FA Cup third round draw?

The FA Cup third round draw takes place on Monday 6th December 2021.

The third round matches will take place on the weekend of 8th January 2022.

Check out the full list of dates below.

FA Cup dates 2021/22

FA Cup first round – weekend of Saturday 6th November 2021

FA Cup second round – weekend of Saturday 4th December 2021

FA Cup third round – weekend of Saturday 8th January 2022

FA Cup fourth round – weekend of Saturday 5th February 2022

FA Cup fifth round – week of Wednesday 2nd March 2022

FA Cup quarter-finals – weekend of Saturday 19th March 2022

FA Cup semi-finals – weekend of Saturday 16th April 2022

FA Cup final – Saturday 14th May 2022

