Who will win the Premier League 2021/22? Every team ranked

The Premier League is up and running once again with a marathon season ahead and plenty of football to be played every week until May.

Fans are excited to tune in for every match – check out our full Premier League TV schedule for more details – and thousands will pack stands across the nation.

Manchester City are aiming to defend their title but will face stern opposition from Liverpool, who have their full array of superstars back in the fold after crippling injuries last time out.

Chelsea have added Romelu Lukaku back to their ranks and will prove a great threat in 2021/22 while Manchester United’s blossoming side are another year older and wiser.

RadioTimes.com runs through the latest odds to determine who the bookies think will win the Premier League in 2021/22 with every team’s pre-season chances rated.

Who will win the Premier League 2021/22?

1. Man City – 4/6

City have added Jack Grealish to their title-winning squad but will need a fresh striker to replace Sergio Aguero. If they land Harry Kane, expect their odds to shorten further as they seek to exert their dominance over English football.

Even if they don’t sign a frontman, they will still be fancied to improvise their way to another trophy.

The Blues’ Champions League triumph earlier this year inspired an increasing surge of sentiment towards a title challenge this year.

Thomas Tuchel is a man with a plan and now has a bonafide natural striker among his ranks in the sizeable shape of Lukaku.

Simply do not write Liverpool off. Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson are all back fit and will instantly provide the Reds with a core they simply lacked last term.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be regulars on the flanks, while Diogo Jota is battling Roberto Firmino for the central slot and that competition can only lead to goals for Liverpool.

4. Man Utd – 8/1

United’s strongest XI can go toe-to-toe with any team in the world on their day. A midfield boasting a fit and firing Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, supporting Edinson Cavani, could be devastating.

They boast a solid defence, marshalled by Harry Maguire, and if they find consistency, they will go far in the title race.

This feels optimistic for Spurs who are approaching 2021/22 in the lowest spirits for several seasons. Harry Kane is not certain to stay, few signings have entered the building, and Nuno Espirito Santo has plenty to prove at the top level.

Speaking of managers with plenty to prove, Mikel Arteta knows that a poor start will lead to knives being sharpened rapidly. He has flashes of greatness in his squad but must allow his attacking stars off the leash if they are to score enough goals to succeed.

What will it take for neutrals to accept Leicester are very much part of the established elite in this country now? A third-place finish last season has been followed up with pieces of smart recruitment that could genuinely see the Foxes prowl on the outskirts of the title race.

To say Everton’s pre-season has been turbulent would be an understatement. Rafa Benitez has so much work to do if he is to win over the Toffees’ faithful that refuse to back him. A slew of underwhelming squad-filler signings haven’t gone a long way towards bringing optimism back to Goodison Park.

Leeds are the neutrals’ favourites. Let that sink in. Gone are the days of hating every movement that Leeds United Football Club makes, thanks to Marcelo Bielsa’s energy-sapping, blazing tactical style. They would do well to achieve back-to-back top-half finishes.

10. West Ham – 150/1

The Hammers flirted with Champions League places last season, now they’re back and Said Benrahma has enjoyed a terrific pre-season, raising hopes that they could be around the top spots once again this term.

The others

Clearly the bookies have learned a thing or two from their bashing at the hands of Leicester in 2016.

The longest odds in 2021/22 are just a fifth of the infamous 5000/1 price tag on Leicester to triumph in the year they won it.

Many of these sides are expected to finish in the bottom half, though Aston Villa are tipped for a strong season despite selling Jack Grealish to Manchester City.

11. Aston Villa – 200/1

12. Wolves – 200/1

13. Brighton – 200/1

14. Southampton – 200/1

15. Crystal Palace – 250/1

16. Burnley – 350/1

17. Brentford – 500/1

18. Newcastle – 500/1

19. Watford – 500/1

20. Norwich – 1000/1

