Premier League TV schedule 2021/22 – How to watch every game live

Premier League fixtures are gearing up to return to our TV screens this August with a full slate of top flight games in store.

Euro 2020 kept us glued to our screens in June and July before the Olympic Games swept up our attention but now it’s time to settle back into a routine with weekly doses of top-flight, top-class football.

Brentford and Arsenal kick off the campaign on Friday 13th hoping to avoid a horror start before the rest of the teams get to work on Saturday.

Manchester City will be determined to cling onto their title but face a hefty challenge from Liverpool and Manchester United, both of whom have strengthened this summer.

Broadcasters are gearing up for another long slog with a stack of matches to be shown each week but there will be a difference in the level of coverage now that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on elite sport are waning.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Premier League TV schedule including every game you can watch live in the UK, and we’ll keep you updated throughout the whole season.

Premier League TV rights 2021/22

Sky Sports Premier League and Football channels cost just £18 per month combined, or you can pick up the complete sports package from just £25 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy day membership (£9.99) or month membership (£33.99).

BT Sport typically show games in the weekly Saturday lunchtime slot. Sign up for a BT Sport subscription or pick up a contract-free BT Sport monthly pass for £25.

Amazon Prime Video boast two rounds of games prior to Christmas. Take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery across the Amazon store.

Are all Premier League fixtures on TV?

No. Unfortunately for football fans, not every game will be shown live on TV in 2021/22, unlike the previous season.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck and fans were unable to attend matches, broadcasters were handed the rights to show every match live on TV – in some cases for free – for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign.

In 2020/21, matches were staggered at different times to ensure every person could watch every game live on TV.

However, now that fans are allowed back into stadiums across the land, 3pm kick-offs are back, traditional times have returned and fewer games will be shown.

Premier League TV schedule 2021/22

All UK time.

Friday 13th August

Brentford v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 14th August

Man Utd v Leeds (12:30pm) BT Sport

Norwich v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 15th August

Newcastle v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports

Tottenham v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21st August

Liverpool v Burnley (12:30pm) BT Sport

Brighton v Watford (5:30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 22nd August

Southampton v Man Utd (2pm) Sky Sports

Wolves v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Arsenal v Chelsea (4:30pm) Sky Sports

Monday 23rd August

West Ham v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 28th August

Man City v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport

Liverpool v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 29th August

Burnley v Leeds (2pm) Sky Sports

Tottenham v Watford (2pm) Sky Sports

Wolves v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11th September

Crystal Palace v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport

Chelsea v Aston Villa (5:30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 12th September

Leeds v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports

Monday 13th September

Everton v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18th September

Wolves v Brentford (12:30pm) BT Sport

Aston Villa v Everton (5:30pm) ) Sky Sports

Sunday 19th September

Brighton v Leicester (2pm) Sky Sports

West Ham v Man Utd (2pm) Sky Sports

Tottenham v Chelsea (4:30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25th September

Chelsea v Man City (12:30pm) BT Sport

Brentford v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 26th September

Southampton v Wolves (2pm) Sky Sports

Arsenal v Tottenham (4:30pm) Sky Sports

Monday 27th September

Crystal Palace v Brighton (8pm) Sky Sports

Exact dates, times and broadcast details to be confirmed for October onwards.

