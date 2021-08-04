Premier League TV schedule 2021/22 – How to watch every game live
Your complete list of Premier League TV schedule for the 2021/22 season featuring dates, times, TV channel details for every game.
Published:
Premier League fixtures are gearing up to return to our TV screens this August with a full slate of top flight games in store.
Euro 2020 kept us glued to our screens in June and July before the Olympic Games swept up our attention but now it’s time to settle back into a routine with weekly doses of top-flight, top-class football.
Brentford and Arsenal kick off the campaign on Friday 13th hoping to avoid a horror start before the rest of the teams get to work on Saturday.
- Watch every moment with our live football on TV guide
Manchester City will be determined to cling onto their title but face a hefty challenge from Liverpool and Manchester United, both of whom have strengthened this summer.
Broadcasters are gearing up for another long slog with a stack of matches to be shown each week but there will be a difference in the level of coverage now that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on elite sport are waning.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Premier League TV schedule including every game you can watch live in the UK, and we’ll keep you updated throughout the whole season.
Premier League TV rights 2021/22
Sky Sports Premier League and Football channels cost just £18 per month combined, or you can pick up the complete sports package from just £25 per month.
NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy day membership (£9.99) or month membership (£33.99).
BT Sport typically show games in the weekly Saturday lunchtime slot. Sign up for a BT Sport subscription or pick up a contract-free BT Sport monthly pass for £25.
Amazon Prime Video boast two rounds of games prior to Christmas. Take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery across the Amazon store.
Are all Premier League fixtures on TV?
No. Unfortunately for football fans, not every game will be shown live on TV in 2021/22, unlike the previous season.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck and fans were unable to attend matches, broadcasters were handed the rights to show every match live on TV – in some cases for free – for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign.
In 2020/21, matches were staggered at different times to ensure every person could watch every game live on TV.
However, now that fans are allowed back into stadiums across the land, 3pm kick-offs are back, traditional times have returned and fewer games will be shown.
Premier League TV schedule 2021/22
All UK time.
Friday 13th August
Brentford v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 14th August
Man Utd v Leeds (12:30pm) BT Sport
Norwich v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 15th August
Newcastle v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports
Tottenham v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 21st August
Liverpool v Burnley (12:30pm) BT Sport
Brighton v Watford (5:30pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 22nd August
Southampton v Man Utd (2pm) Sky Sports
Wolves v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports
Arsenal v Chelsea (4:30pm) Sky Sports
Monday 23rd August
West Ham v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 28th August
Man City v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport
Liverpool v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 29th August
Burnley v Leeds (2pm) Sky Sports
Tottenham v Watford (2pm) Sky Sports
Wolves v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 11th September
Crystal Palace v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport
Chelsea v Aston Villa (5:30pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 12th September
Leeds v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports
Monday 13th September
Everton v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 18th September
Wolves v Brentford (12:30pm) BT Sport
Aston Villa v Everton (5:30pm) ) Sky Sports
Sunday 19th September
Brighton v Leicester (2pm) Sky Sports
West Ham v Man Utd (2pm) Sky Sports
Tottenham v Chelsea (4:30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 25th September
Chelsea v Man City (12:30pm) BT Sport
Brentford v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 26th September
Southampton v Wolves (2pm) Sky Sports
Arsenal v Tottenham (4:30pm) Sky Sports
Monday 27th September
Crystal Palace v Brighton (8pm) Sky Sports
Exact dates, times and broadcast details to be confirmed for October onwards.
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.