City sit one point clear of Liverpool in the title race. They must overcome Reds' legend Steven Gerrard's Villa side to guarantee the title on their terms. Anything less would present Liverpool with a tap-in they surely couldn't miss.

Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champions if they defeat Aston Villa on a packed day for the Premier League TV schedule .

Pep Guardiola will be desperate for his side to play their natural game and let their quality do the talking, but as Manchester City fans will be more than aware, nothing is ever straightforward on the final day.

Aston Villa could still achieve a top-10 finish should a host of results fall their way. However, a victory that would take them into the top half would be completely swallowed up by the narrative of preventing a City title victory.

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho will also hope to do his old side a favour, but City head into the game as clear favourites.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Man City v Aston Villa?

Man City v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 22nd May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Aston Villa will kick off at 4pm.

All 10 Premier League games will kick off at the same time this Sunday with plenty of scores left to settle. Most attention will be aimed at Man City v Aston Villa and Liverpool v Wolves with the top flight title in the balance.

What TV channel is Man City v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man City v Aston Villa team news

Man City predicted XI: TBC

Aston Villa predicted XI: TBC

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Man City v Aston Villa odds

Our prediction: Man City v Aston Villa

Gerrard must keep his team focused on Aston Villa. They must forget the narratives, the headlines, the drama of the occasion, and simply focus on the task at hand.

In their three other league encounters against City or Liverpool this season, they've lost all three by a solitary goal. Do not expect City to blow them away.

On paper, City should do the business and they would be crowned worthy champions. They would fully deserve their victory and should be praised for their continuing dominance of the Premier League... but football isn't played on paper.

Villa have shown they can defend and only one team outside the top seven has found the net more often than them this season. This title race isn't over.

Our prediction: Man City 1-1 Aston Villa (14/1 at bet365)

