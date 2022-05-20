The Reds have battled hard all season and find themselves one point short of Manchester City with one game to go in the 2021/22 campaign.

Liverpool must win their final game of the season to stand a chance of a stunning last-ditch smash and grab for the Premier League title in one of the standout encounters of the final day Premier League TV schedule .

Jurgen Klopp's men have a six-goal inferior goal difference to City, so a victory looks non-negotiable for Liverpool if they are to win the title. They must rely on a little help from their friends, namely Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard and former Reds star Philippe Coutinho, as they face City on the last day.

If Villa take any points away from the Etihad and Liverpool defeat Wolves, they will be crowned champions of England for the second time in three seasons.

Wolves are rooted to eighth place in the Premier League table. They cannot finish any higher than eighth and cannot sink further than 10th. They must keep their focus to avoid being obliterated by the highly motivated Reds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Wolves?

Liverpool v Wolves will take place on Sunday 22nd May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Wolves will kick off at 4pm.

All 10 Premier League games will kick off at the same time this Sunday with plenty of scores left to settle. Most attention will be aimed at Man City v Aston Villa and Liverpool v Wolves with the top flight title in the balance.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Liverpool v Wolves team news

Liverpool v Wolves odds

bet365 odds: Liverpool (1/7) Draw (7/1) Wolves (18/1)

Our prediction: Liverpool v Wolves

Liverpool head into the final day with minimal expectations but everything to gain. It is absolutely not a dead-cert that City will defeat Aston Villa, so the Reds must play their part – they need to enter the raffle.

Klopp produced a masterclass in squad rotation during midweek. He managed to rest nine of his starting XI against Southampton and still came away with a victory.

The full array of talents will return for this one with a week to go until their Champions League final showdown with Real Madrid. They will get the job done. Will Manchester City?

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Wolves (6/1 at bet365)

