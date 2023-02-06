Alan Shearer's outrageous 260-goal haul was thought to be untouchable, but Harry Kane has entered the final few laps ahead of pace with fuel left in the tank.

The record for the most Premier League goals of all time is finally coming under severe threat.

The Tottenham Hotspur superstar recently breached the 200-goal milestone in the top flight. The all-important strike also saw Kane become Spurs' highest goalscorer of all time, surpassing Jimmy Greaves's total.

Another three seasons at the top level for Kane would be enough to secure the title if he maintains his current career goal ratio of two goals every three games.

As the grand total approaches, fans' anticipation will grow – neutral fans, as well as Spurs die-hards.

There are no other players in serious contention to dislodge Shearer. Jamie Vardy and Mohamed Salah are among the Premier League's top 20 goalscorers, but neither have enough time to effectively double their tallies.

Romelu Lukaku had a genuine shot, but his move back to Inter means his bid is dead in the water. Of course, Erling Haaland has made a stunning start to a challenge, but it's simply too early to tell whether he is capable of the longevity.

RadioTimes.com brings you the round-up of all-time Premier League top scorers.

Most Premier League goals in history: All-time top scorers

Italics denotes players still active in Premier League.

Alan Shearer – 260 goals (441 games) Wayne Rooney – 208 goals (491 games) Harry Kane – 200 goals (304 games) Andy Cole – 187 goals (414 games) Sergio Aguero – 184 goals (275 games) Frank Lampard – 177 goals (609 games) Thierry Henry – 175 goals (258 games) Robbie Fowler – 163 goals (379 games) Jermain Defoe – 162 goals (496 games) Michael Owen – 150 goals (326 games) Les Ferdinand – 149 goals ( games) Teddy Sheringham – 146 goals ( games) Robin van Persie – 144 goals ( games) Jamie Vardy – 134 goals ( games) Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – 127 goals ( games) Mohamed Salah – 127 goals ( games) Robbie Keane – 126 goals ( games) Nicolas Anelka – 125 goals ( games) Dwight Yorke – 123 goals ( games) Romelu Lukaku – 121 goals ( games)

